Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had a hilarious NSFW story about Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss and Moss' mom.

Edelman, who Randy Moss called “Edelnut,” recalled an interaction with Moss during his 2009 rookie season that had both him and the Kelce brothers rolling in laughter. “It was like the day before Christmas and we had to work, we had a game on Christmas or something and Randy was talking to his mom. I walked by and was like ‘Hey Randy, tell Momma Moss I said Merry Christmas,'” per Jason and Travis Kelce of the New Heights Podcast, Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Moss was not cool with Edelman interrupting his call with his mom and yelled back, “Edelnut, when I’m talking to my motherf**king mom you shut the f**k up,” per New Heights podcast.

Edelman lastly added, “I walked away I didn’t make eye contact. I was so scared I was a rookie,” per New Heights podcast.

Don’t mess with Randy Moss when he’s talking to his mama 💀🤣 @BWWings New episode ft. @Edelman11 is out NOW! https://t.co/rzQhIxfXce pic.twitter.com/z19fu10Psi — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 19, 2023

Safe to say do not interrupt Randy Moss during a phone call with his mom ever.

Julian Edelman played one and one quarter seasons with Randy Moss on the Patriots before Moss was traded to the Minnesota Vikings after week 4 of the 2010 season. While Edelman would later become a 3x Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl LII MVP, he was an unproven 7th round rookie when he played alongside Moss, who was already a 4x first team All-Pro and led the league in touchdown receptions five times. Two years before Edelman was drafted, Moss was part of the infamous Patriots team which went 18-0 before losing the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.