The New York Jets are finally making a change at quarterback. After another loss in Week 11 with Zach Wilson under center, the team is officially benching the former first-round pick in favor of veteran Tim Boyle, as reported by Mike Garofolo.

Jets fans will certainly be happy with this decision considering how much Wilson has been struggling since Aaron Rodgers went down with a Week 1 Achilles injury. New York was blown out 32-6 on Sunday afternoon by the Buffalo Bills and Wilson was benched late in the third quarter because of it. He put together yet another pedestrian performance, completing just 7 of 15 passes for one touchdown against one interception. Wilson was also sacked five times. Boyle came in and went 7 for 14 with 33 passing yards.

Rodgers is reportedly eyeing a Week 16 return next month after his extremely fast recovery from Achilles surgery, therefore the Jets may have their QB1 back soon. There's no question it was a long time coming for Wilson to be benched. Other than one game, he's looked awful.

The 24-year-old has completed a mere 59.2% of his passes and has thrown for more INTs (7) than touchdowns (6). He's also fumbled the football nine times and been sacked on 38 occasions.

At this point, it does feel like Wilson's time with the Jets is essentially over. Boyle isn't exactly an elite NFL QB, but he's a better option than Wilson for the time being. NY is now 4-6 and has lost three in a row. They're third in the AFC East ahead of Black Friday's matchup with the high-flying Miami Dolphins.