Rob Gronkowski is set to try a field goal kick from 25 yards out during Super Bowl 57, and the outcome of that attempt might determine whether he will come out off retirement or stay retired. Jokingly, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end said that if he makes that field goal attempt, he wants Dallas  Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a chance on him — an apparent did at Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, who mightily struggled in the NFL playoffs.

“Jerry Jones, if I make this kick, please give me a call and I will come back and unretire as a kicker,” Gronkowski said during Tuesday’s Fox Sports’ Media Day (h/USA TODAY)

It can be remembered that Maher missed four field-goal attempts in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Buccaneers. The Cowboys won that game still, 31-14, but Maher’s name might be most remembered forever for the inexplicable misses he had in that contest. The Cowboys’ chase for the Super Bowl ended in the NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara where they lost to the tune of a 19-12 score.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Cowboys, Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott

RUMOR: Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott’s contract situations get eye-opening update

Rexwell Villas ·

CeeDee Lamb, CeeDee Lamb Pro Bowl, Pro Bowl flag football, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb helps NFC to walk-off win vs AFC in Pro Bowl flag football game

Alex Sabri ·

Buccaneers

Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops eye-opening take on Tom Brady’s final season in the NFL

Steve Zavala ·

It’s another long offseason for the Cowboys, who finished the 2022 NFL regular season with a 12-5 record. Maher is still with the Cowboys, but given his performance in the playoffs, it wouldn’t be surprising if Dallas simply lets him go in free agency.

As for Rob Gronkowski, Gronk is always going to be Gronk, so we’re just here expecting more hilarious quotes from the future Hall of Famer.