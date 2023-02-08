Rob Gronkowski is set to try a field goal kick from 25 yards out during Super Bowl 57, and the outcome of that attempt might determine whether he will come out off retirement or stay retired. Jokingly, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end said that if he makes that field goal attempt, he wants Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a chance on him — an apparent did at Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, who mightily struggled in the NFL playoffs.

“Jerry Jones, if I make this kick, please give me a call and I will come back and unretire as a kicker,” Gronkowski said during Tuesday’s Fox Sports’ Media Day (h/USA TODAY)

It can be remembered that Maher missed four field-goal attempts in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Buccaneers. The Cowboys won that game still, 31-14, but Maher’s name might be most remembered forever for the inexplicable misses he had in that contest. The Cowboys’ chase for the Super Bowl ended in the NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara where they lost to the tune of a 19-12 score.

It’s another long offseason for the Cowboys, who finished the 2022 NFL regular season with a 12-5 record. Maher is still with the Cowboys, but given his performance in the playoffs, it wouldn’t be surprising if Dallas simply lets him go in free agency.

As for Rob Gronkowski, Gronk is always going to be Gronk, so we’re just here expecting more hilarious quotes from the future Hall of Famer.