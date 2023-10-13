Close your eyes for a moment and imagine it's the year 2028. Congratulations guys, we've made it! Global warming hasn't gotten us yet, nor has a terrifying nuclear war! It's July and we're in Los Angeles, California. The Summer Olympics have just begun and standing shoulder to shoulder down on a 50 x 30 yard flag football field are some of the greatest NFL players ever. The Star Spangled Banner plays over the PA system, and these recently retired legends ready themselves to represent their country for the first time.

It turns out, this hypothetical scenario may not be so far-fetched. Former All-Pro Tight End and member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team Rob Gronkowski recently told TMZ that if possible, he wants to represent the United States in the 2028 Summer Olympics when flag football is introduced to the Games.

“I'm in. I'm going for that if there is flag football in the Olympics in 2028. USA going all the way,” Gronkowski enthusiastically proclaimed. He took it one step further, adding,”If there was a flag football league — an NFL flag football league — I would be playing in that currently as we speak.” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk)

Tyreek Hill also interested in Olympic flag football

Rob Gronkowski isn't the only NFL player who has expressed interest in donning the stars and stripes in 2028. Tyreek Hill recently took to social media to rally the troops.

“Calling all @NFL guys let’s bring one home,” Tyreek Hill wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It's not a foregone conclusion that it will be former NFL players who are called on to suit up for the inaugural. The IOC just approved flag football's inclusion in 2028, along with cricket, squash, lacrosse and baseball, and there hasn't been any word on what the pool of players the USOC will be pulling from will look like.

But man, the clout (and skill) that comes with the names Rob Gronkowski and Tyreek Hill may be too great for the USOC to pass up, even if both Gronkowski and Hill will be in their late-30s by the time we get to the 2028 Olympics. And if these two are legitimately interested, you have to believe that other former players could eventually join them.

This is a story to monitor, and we've got five years to do so. All I'm sayin' is, few things would feel more like ‘Murica than a Gronk Spike at the Olympics.