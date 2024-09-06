Ahead of the NFL's Friday night matchup in Brazil between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles, Roger Goodell spoke about his international vision to make the league a global sport, via a CNBC interview shared on the NFL's X account.

“We feel like this game is destined to be global. We expect to be in Asia soon. We expect to be in Australia soon. We're going to make sure that our game is around the globe and I think the ownership have been great on that. They passed a resolution where every team is obligated to play (outside the US). We're going to have eight games a year, minimum [played outside the United States]. And if we do get to an 18-2 (regular and preseason) game season, we will likely see even more international games. And I hope someday we'll be playing 16 (outside the US).”

This contest in Brazil is the first NFL game in South America, although they've previously played in England, Germany and Canada. In 2023, there were five international games, including three in London and two in Frankfurt. In 2024, there will again be five games played internationally and the league wants at least seven in 2025.

Roger Goodell's NFL international push to make the sport global

The NFL's first London game was in 2007 when the New York Giants faced the Miami Dolphins. That contest, won by the Giants, had an attendance of 81,176.

The game's popularity in Brazil is already quite strong. Nearly 150,000 people queued online for a ticket to game and only about 10% received a ticket.

Goodell also floated the idea of a Super Bowl in London as a future possibility.

“We want to go where the fans are, where we think a game will really catapult that kind of momentum, and I think that's what will happen here,” he said. “The fans here are just going crazy. I think we're getting people who aren't really fans, who are interested, and they're saying, ‘What's going on?' The fans here are so passionate about the game, and I think having a chance to have it in their stadium — we'll be in the Corinthians Stadium, it's a very high-profile, famous stadium. And I think it's going to be a much different atmosphere with an NFL game than you do with soccer. I think the reaction is going to be extraordinary and really help us continue our efforts to make this game global.”

The Jaguars lead all NFL teams with 11 games played internationally, followed by the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders.