Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With the first-round of the 2023 NFL Draft coming to a close, Vegas is now determining who has the best odds to take home Offensive Rookie of the Year. While quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud dominated NFL Draft headlines, neither of them are the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Instead, that distinction goes to new Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson leads the pack with +350 odds to win OROY, via FanDuel Sportsbook. Young (+400) is in second place while Stroud is tied for Anthony Richardson at +700 odds. Jaxon Smith-Njigba rounds out the top five at +800.

The Falcons drafted Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick in the draft. With him being the first RB off the board, Atlanta is expecting big things for Robinson. A huge role as a rookie would certainly lead Robinson towards the OROY award.

Robinson was a prolific play maker during his three years at Texas. He ran for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns, adding 805 yards and eight more scores through the air. The former Longhorn was a unanimous All-American, First-team All-Big 12 and the Doak Walker Award – given to the nation’s best RB – winner in 2022.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson should all have an opportunity to compete for playing time. The Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts respectively all took the QBs inside the top five picks. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to play a large role in the Seattle Seahawks offense.

But at least for now, Bijan Robinson reigns supreme. With a potential starter’s load starting in Week 1 with the Falcons, Robinson is the current favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.