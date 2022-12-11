By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

While he stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints prior to the 2022 season, Sean Payton has made it no secret that he wants to return to coaching. Now, it appears that Payton has two ideal landing spots if he were to return to the NFL.

Reporting before Week 14’s kickoff, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport spoke about Payton’s potential interest in returning to the sidelines. Rapoport stated that both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers are teams of interest in Payton’s head-coaching search.

“He is a TV analyst living in Los Angeles and based on conversations I’ve had, if he had his druthers, that is where he would remain in the city of Los Angeles,” Rapoport said. “Potentially if somehow, some way the Rams job or Chargers job came open, that is certainly something Sean Payton would take a look at.”

Payton is a revered NFL head coach. In 15 seasons with the Saints, Payton held an overall record of 152-89. He led New Orleans to their first Super Bowl championship in 2010.

However, at least for now, both the Rams and Chargers seem to have their head coach in place.

Sean McVay of the Rams holds a 94-59 record through six seasons. He has also led the team to two Super Bowls, winning a ring in 2021. Brandon Staley of the Chargers is in just his second season with the team, holding an overall record of 15-14. While not having as much success as McVay just yet, Staley is still early into his Chargers’ tenure.

Payton would certainly be appealing to most franchises. However, if he were to land a job in Los Angeles, either the Rams or Chargers would need to be willing to depart from their current regimes and take a chance on the former Super Bowl-winning coach.