By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

In an alternate universe, Tom Brady and Sean Payton would have taken the reins over Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel in Miami. The Dolphins were reportedly on the verge of landing both player and coach before the Brian Flores scandal hit the fan.

While it didn’t work out that way for the two football icons, it doesn’t mean that it can’t happen in the future. In a recent appearance on Tom Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast, Sean Payton and Brady wouldn’t completely close the door on a potential partnership down the line, via Pro Football Talk:

“During the podcast, co-host Jim Gray eventually made this observation to Payton, who currently works for Fox: ‘Your hope and possibly one of your dreams as to be a teammate with Tom. And Tom’s coming to Fox at some point, and you’re leaving. I guess that’s a dream not only delayed but gonna be denied.’

“‘Who says Tommy’s coming to Fox right away?’ Payton eventually said. ‘Clearly, we don’t want to get another team in trouble.’

“You never know what happens in the NFL,” Brady said, somewhat nervously. ‘So, who knows? I thought I was retired, I wasn’t. Who knows? You never know what the future looks like.'”

Sean Payton has stated that he’s looking to return to coaching in the NFL “sooner than later”. With Tom Brady likely on his last legs for his pro career, a team-up would need to happen in the very near future. If not, they’ll have to settle with being buddies in the broadcast booth instead.