The controversial video of Shannon Sharpe is now a thing of the past. People are moving on from it. But that doesn't mean it's completely forgotten. “First Take” host Molly Qerim even seemingly referenced it when she made a quip to call Sharpe's attention during the show's Monday morning episode.

While talking about the New Orleans Saints' big 44-19 blowout win over Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season, Qerim appeared to hear Sharpe talking in the background. Shen then hilariously called out Sharpe about it.

“As for Dallas, tough loss to say the least,” Qerim said before perfectly sneaking in the jab aimed directly at Sharpe: “Shay we can hear you, buddy.”

For those who missed it, Sharpe recently found himself in hot water when he accidentally left his Instagram Live video going while he was apparently engaging in an intimate moment. Sharpe initially tried to deny it was him who could be heard in the background by saying he was hacked. Shannon Sharpe later admitted in his Nightcap show that the video was real and that he simply forgot to turn it off.

It was surely a lesson learned for Sharpe, who will have to be more mindful when he's around personal technology. Sharpe has over 3.3 million followers on Instagram and more than two million Twitter followers, so he has to be responsible with what is being shared via his social media channels given his tremendous platform.

For now, it appears that all is back to normal for Sharpe, but he can't expect his friends to avoid using his recent predicament to poke fun at him.

During his NFL career, Sharpe played for the Denver Broncos (two different stints) and the Baltimore Ravens. He won three Super Bowls and was an eight-time Pro Bowler.

Fans react to Molly Qerim's Shannon Sharpe joke on First Take

People on the internet also had some fun reacting to Qerim's joke.

“Although he’s not doing anything, this is still hella funny,” posted X (formerly Twitter) user @Kbez23. “Thought Shannon would’ve learned by now 🤣😆.”

“Tough week for Sharpe and electronics,” said @Robert_Schroe.

“Molly had few good jabs today. 🤣🤣,” quipped @DocHardySoulJaz.

“You guys think this man knows how to go live 😂😂😂😂😂” chimed in @Shaqhanma

“Not again! Haha at least it isn’t s*x sounds” said @deuce_loose

“Molly got jokes 😂,” commented @realclash11.