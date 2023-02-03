Per a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, CBS conducted an “intervention” with Tony Romo, who is the analyst alongside Jim Nantz on the station’s No. 1 crew for NFL games. The so-called intervention occurred during the 2022 offseason, with the goal of improving Romo’s performance.

On Thursday, CBS came out with a stern response, disputing the claims made by Marchand’s article.

“To call this an intervention is a complete mischaracterization, we meet regularly with our on-air talent,” CBS Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle told Marchand.

It wasn’t too long ago when Tony Romo was universally praised for his work in the booth. In the years since coming to CBS in 2017, Romo was looked at as the analyst to revolutionize the game in sports broadcasting. The way he was precisely predicting play-calls before they happen had people calling him a genius, and the run of success in his first three seasons led the station to give him a 10-year, $180 million contract, the largest in sportscasting history at the time.

Since then, there has been reported slippage from Romo’s commentary, and he’s routinely getting called out by fans and media.

If there was an intervention during the 2022 offseason, it didn’t appear to work, because a lot of those same complaints are still out there going into this offseason.

Could it be a case of Romo not bringing his A-game consistently, or has his style become stale, rubbing people the wrong way more often than not? Whatever the case is, it doesn’t look like CBS is too concerned about it.