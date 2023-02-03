Tony Romo was once the star of NFL broadcasting and was awarded a lucrative deal by CBS. But CBS has become a bit weary of that deal and actually staged an, “intervention,” with Romo before the 2022 season, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

It’s unclear exactly what was said in that intervention between CBS and Romo, but it reportedly has not worked. CBS seems extremely displeased with Romo’s continued approach of calling the biggest NFL games of the season.

“Tony Romo needs to study more,” Marchand said. “He needs to be better prepared. As you move away from the sidelines, you need to do more work. I know CBS is aware of this. They tried an intervention last offseason. They knew, they anticipated this. That’s a credit to them, the people in charge there. But it has not gotten better.”

Romo burst onto the scene as a commentator after his retirement in 2016. He was known for calling plays before they would even happen. However, Romo hasn’t been as consistent as he once was. His shtick has run dry and the magic of his pre-play calls has begun to fade.

CBS is looking for a way to salvage Tony Romo. They signed him to a 10-year, $180 million deal back in 2020. Their intervention prior to the 2022 season did little to eliminate the complaints that have been hailed Romo’s way.

Financially, Romo is locked in with CBS for the near future. But if even an intervention can’t fix Romo’s broadcast ability, CBS might need to find a way to get even more creative.