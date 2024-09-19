Two weeks into the season, NFL fans are still warming up to seven time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady as a color commentator in the broadcast booth for FOX. So far, Brady has called exclusively Dallas Cowboys games (a trend that will continue this week in the Ravens vs Cowboys game), but some fans have argued that the FOX broadcasts haven't run quite as smoothly as they did when Greg Olsen was in the booth.

One person who isn't impressed with what he's heard on his television screen so far from the arguable most accomplished player of all time is former FS1 sports media personality Skip Bayless, who recently took to his own The Skip Bayless Show podcast to relay his concerns.

“Analyzing games, on the fly, on live network television… Tom [Brady] so far is just another 6th round draft pick, and I am not sure he'll get a whole lot better,” said Bayless. “…I was stunned at how much more X and O insight and enlightenment Tony Romo provided instantaneously than Captain Obvious Brady did. This is something I would say I have a pretty good feel for.”

While Bayless may not understand the game the way some do, one area where he is an expert is the intricacies of sports commentary, and so far, Brady hasn't lived up to the mark.

Did FOX get it right?

Many correctly assumed that after he had finally retired, inevitably unretired, and then retired again, Brady would take his talents into the broadcast booth, and there appeared to be virtually no vetting or skill evaluation process necessary in order for FOX to sign him to a contract that rivals the money he made during his playing days.

This of course meant that former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who had worked his way up to becoming one of the elite commentators in the game and has already commentated a Super Bowl for FOX, was being kicked to the curb (or more accurately, to one of FOX's regional, non America's Game of the Week contests each week).

Through two weeks, fans have been treated to Brady stating the obvious, as Bayless referenced, as well as a very unsteady, unsure tone of voice at times that isn't exactly sonically pleasing.

In any case, fans will have a chance to hear Brady try to amend his mistakes this week, once again for the Cowboys game against the Baltimore Ravens at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.