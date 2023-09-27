Colin Kaepernick has received betting NFL odds from Bovada amid his potential return to the NFL.

Following a season-ending injury to Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets are seemingly looking for veteran quarterbacks to fill his spot. Kaepernick sent a letter to the Jets requesting a spot on their practice squad, and they have the best odds to land Kaepernick if he is signed to a team at +500.

The next-best odds are at +500 each for Kaepernick to make the Jets' active roster for at least a game. He is also favored by that much to be signed to another NFL team's practice squad.

There are also +1000 NFL odds for Kaepernick to take a knee in uniform at a game between now and the Super Bowl. At +2000 odds, he is listed to be on another NFL team's active roster for at least one game.

Kaepernick, who is 36 years old, has not played in an NFL game since 2016. He was a star quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers and helped lead the team to Super Bowl XLVII in 2012, when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the 2016 NFL preseason and protested what he felt was Black oppression in America.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick has since filed a lawsuit in the NFL and stayed ready to return, but he has not yet received an opportunity.