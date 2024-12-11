Brett Favre's name has been in the headlines a lot over the past few days since a video resurfaced between him and Mark Gastineau over letting Michael Strahan sack him to become the NFL single-season sack leader.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback must have seen the backlash he was getting on social media and went on X, formerly Twitter, to explain himself. Favre ended up making a thread of tweets about the situation and what he thought about giving up the sack back then, but some people were still not convinced, including Terrell Owens.

As a matter of fact, Owens wasn't worried about the sack, he was more worried about what Favre has also been in the news in the past for.

“While you’re clearing the air, clear the air on the misappropriation of funds you were pocketing,” Owens wrote to Favre.

Favre was accused by Mississippi officials of receiving millions of welfare funds for a volleyball arena. He allegedly got more than $1 million in speaking fees for events that he never attended, which was discovered in a 2020 audit that was conducted by the state of Mississippi. Owens has never been shy of sharing how he feels, so it's no surprise that he came out of the blue and put Favre on blast.

Brett Favre accused of stealing welfare funds

Brett Favre and former Governor Phil Bryant were the two biggest names in the scandal that had Mississippi misallocating $77 million in federal funds that were supposed to serve the state's lowest-income residents. Those funds allegedly went to Farve or things that he advocated for, such as the University of Southern Mississippi, which is his alma mater and his daughter was playing on their volleyball team at that time.

Favre also received over $1 million in speaking fees for events he never attended, and though he did pay the money back, he allegedly didn't return the $730,000 in interest that the Mississippi Department of Human Services said he owed.

During Favre's testimony, he also revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's.

“I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I'm sure you'll understand why it's too late for me because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's,” Favre said.

Many people were shocked to hear what Favre was doing as far as misusing the welfare funds, but it was also a shock to hear about his diagnosis as well.