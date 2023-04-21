Another person once in the limelight has become embroiled in the same Mississippi welfare scandal that has revolved around NFL legend Brett Favre. Former professional wrestler Ted DiBiase Jr., son of WWE Hall of Famer “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, is being charged with fraud and theft of funds, via Ken Dilanian of NBC News.

He is being accused of misusing $3 million that was intended for welfare programs. Allegedly, a nonprofit corporation gave DiBiase Jr. $3 million, which was supposed to be used for “social services,” according to the Justice Department. Prosecutors say the 40-year-old instead spent it on purchase personal items like a boat, vehicle and a down payment on a new home.

DiBiase Jr’s attorney is excited that his client will get the chance to clear his name once and for all through the impending federal trial.

The Louisiana native found some success in the WWE, making his debut in 2008. He quickly won the World Tag Team Championships with Cody Rhodes and was placed in a Randy Orton-led stable called Legacy. He even ran one of his father’s classic gimmicks, bringing back the Million Dollar Championship. DiBiase Jr’s future seemed bright, but he never ascended past the middle of the card and was out of the company by the end of 2013. He later revealed he was battling mental health issues leading up to his departure.

His brother Brett DiBiase, who spent time in the WWE’s developmental system, has already been forced to face the court for the same welfare scandal, pleading guilty to one charge of conspiracy to defraud the government. He can serve up to five years in prison.

If convicted, Ted DiBiase Jr. could be penalized with the same.