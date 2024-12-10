When Brett Favre isn’t playing with his cars, perhaps he’s throwing bouquets to Jordan Love. But Favre also spent time recently getting confronted by Mark Gastineau over handing the sack record to Michael Strahan in 2001.

Sometimes when news programs are broadcast, the lead anchor will say, “We warn you that the footage you are about to see may be disturbing.” Let’s go with that same disclaimer for this exchange between Favre and Gastineau, according to a post on X by uSTADIUM.

Right off the bat, it’s uncomfortable as Favre extends what looks like a heartfelt good-to-see handshake to Gastineau. But Gastineau failed to reciprocate the offer.

Former Packers QB Brett Favre confronted by Mark Gastineau

What follows is a terribly sad exchange between two former NFL stars. After all these years, Gastineau is still whining and pining away over something that should no longer matter.

Here’s the exchange:

Favre: I thought we met a long time ago or at least I saw you. How you doing?”

Handshake offered. Denied.

Gastineau: Yeah when you fell down for him. I’m going to get my sack back, I’m going to get my sack back, dude.”

What does that mean? Did Gastineau invent a time machine?

Favre: You’d probably hurt me.

Favre seems to be striving for a cordial response. He seems to think Gastineau is joking.

Mark Gastineau: Well I don’t care, you hurt me, you hurt really hurt me. Do you hear me?

At this point it seems like Favre is shocked. This happened so long ago. Water under the bridge, right?

Brett Favre: I hear you.

Mark Gastineau: You hurt me, Brett.

It’s hard to imagine someone clinging to the bitterness of losing a silly record for 22 years.

A cooler head prevails and disaster is averted

Favre got ushered away by someone, who perhaps feared Gastineau might do something physical to Favre. Gastineau is 68 years old while Favre is 55.

The video may be a preview for the upcoming ESPN documentary 30 for 30 “The New York Sack Exchange.” It appears to have taken place during a trade or card show.

The record that was owned by Jets Gastineau was broken by Giants Michael Strahan when Favre took a dive on the play just to give the record to Strahan. Here’s a look at the play, which took place Jan. 5, 2002.

Strahan set the record with 22.5 that season. J.J. Watt matched it during the 2021 season. Gastineau had set the record in 1984 with the Jets at 22.