The Colts could use Moss in a must-win game on Saturday against the Texans.

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss was limited in practice on Wednesday as he continues to nurse a forearm injury, per Tom Pelissero. The Colts had a walkthrough so the practice status is projected.

Moss missed each of Indy's last two games after suffering the injury in Week 15. He logged two limited practices in Week 17 but could not get healthy enough to play. The Colts beat the Las Vegas Raiders without Moss, giving him a reason to try and push to play in Week 18.

The Colts face a win-and-in scenario against the Houston Texans on Saturday night. The winner of the game will earn a trip to the playoffs and still have a chance at the AFC South title, while the loser is left thinking about the what-ifs of the 2023 season.

The Colts will want all hands on deck and Moss could be a key contributor in the game, although he has not played that well as of late.

Tale of Two Seasons

Since being reduced to mostly backup duties upon the return of Jonathan Taylor, Moss has not been very productive. He's averaged 3.63 yards per carry across his last nine games after posting an even five yards per rushing attempt in his first four games.

He had plenty more opportunities as a starter but did average nine carries in the five games he didn’t start this season. A hot start for Moss was spelled by Taylor who earned his contract and thus his starting job back once he was fully healthy.

Moss managed to start three more games in Weeks 13-15 after Taylor got hurt again but did not replicate his numbers from the first five weeks of the season. He rushed for 79 yards on 32 carries in the first two games of that three-game span and was injured in the third after 19 plays, though he did manage to score a touchdown in a Colts win.

Zack Moss has two more chances to practice this week for the Colts but faces a tough battle to suit up for the regular-season finale.