Will Anderson Jr. got an update on his status prior to Sunday's game vs. Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Colts are set to host the Houston Texans this weekend in the city known as the ‘Crossroads of America' in Indiana.

The Texans have battled injuries all season long, most noteworthy to quarterback CJ Stroud, the Ohio State rookie and odds-on favorite for Rookie of the Year in the National Football League this season.

Colts Coach Shane Steichen had a chilling one-word message for his team ahead of the showdown with the Texans. Coach Ryans praised the comeback efforts of Stroud in his team's win over the Titans last week.

On Tuesday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson shared his latest update on Will Anderson Jr., the Alabama Crimson Tide rookie pass rusher for Ryans' team.

Anderson Jr. Sits Out Walkthrough

Several players did not participate in a walkthrough on Tuesday for the Texans according to Wilson.

Laremy Tunsil, Anderson Jr., Sheldon Rankins and Robert Woods all did not join the aforementioned pregame preparations on Tuesday.

According to Wilson, they are expected to play this weekend against the Colts.

The Texans injury report casts further doubt, however.

Texans Week 18 Injury Report Notes

The Texans' Week 18 injury report continues to list Anderson Jr. This week's report has the defensive end listed as nursing an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Noah Brown is listed as having a back injury and is not expected to play according to Wilson's tweet.

Rankins is recovering from an ankle injury, Tunsil a groin injury and Woods a hip injury.

The Texans vs. Colts game game is scheduled for 8:15 pm on Saturday night.