Ndamukong Suh is still a free agent, but he’s not rushing to find a new team. The veteran defender is taking his time in part because he’s just not interested in coming to training camp.

“I have no desire to be in a training camp,” Ndamukong Suh said Monday on NFL Total Access (h/t Grant Gordon of NFL.com). “I will come in and watch and look and give some advice, but when Week 1 happens I’ll be ready.”

Ndamukong Suh last saw action with the Philadelphia Eagles, a team he joined way past the training camp window last year. He only signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in November 2022. In eight games with the Eagles, Suh posted just one sack with 10 combined tackles and two quarterback hits. Pro Football Focus gave him a respectable 64.2 overall rating in 2022, grading 68.9 for his run defense and 54.6 for pass rushing.

Suh is clearly way past his prime at this point of his career, but he can still improve a team’s depth on defense and provide needed experience in the locker room.

Conversely, teams are also not in a rush to add someone like Ndamukong Suh. The 36-year-old Suh can still generate interest in the NFL market, but his signature is not something teams are beating each other to secure.

Ndamukong Suh has won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has also earned three First-Team All-Pro nods and five Pro Bowl citations. By and large, Suh has accomplished nearly everything there is to achieve at the pro level, but the desire to play is definitely still there for the vet.