Published November 17, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles sent shockwaves throughout the NFL yet again Thursday by signing former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh signed on to a one-year deal to help Philly’s defensive front four. That comes just one day after the Eagles signed DT Linval Joseph as well.

After the news broke of Suh’s signing, the Super Bowl champion took to twitter to share his thoughts. Unlike so many of his posts on social media, this time he kept it simple and straight to the point.

🦅 — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) November 17, 2022

Suh just posted an emoji of an eagle.

The Eagles recently placed their rookie first-round pick, Jordan Davis, on injured reserve. Davis is dealing with an ankle injury sustained in Week 8. That was followed up by Philadelphia’s first loss of the season. The Washington Commanders upset the Eagles on Monday Night Football, 32-21. During that game, the Commanders ran for 152 yards and controlled the ball for over 40 minutes.

Clearly, the Eagles coaches took notice of the impact of Davis’ absence.

Suh last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He had six sacks playing in all 17 games. He was also an integral part of the Buccaneers Super Bowl title the season before. However, Suh is no longer an every down tackle as he saw his snaps decreased. He may not be able to rush the passer nearly as well as he once did. But Suh will definitely help shore up the rush defense.

Davis is expected back later in the season. So, Ndamukong Suh signing is also a move that will help the Eagles depth on the defensive line. It’s clear Philadelphia is going all in to win a Super Bowl right now.