Trent Dilfer shared a hot take for the ages on Monday, saying he’s not impressed with superstar quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers’ feats in the modern NFL because it’s “super easy,” according to TMZ Sports.

Cue the old man yelling at the cloud GIF. The 50-year-old made the comments about the two signal-callers while on ESPN’s ‘Bullies of Baltimore’ 30 for 30 documentary on the Ravens, per TMZ.

“The modern-day game does not impress me,” Dilfer explained. “It’s super easy when you don’t get hit as a quarterback and when you can’t reroute receivers and when you can’t hit guys across the middle.”

Tom Brady has won an outrageous seven Super Bowls, cementing himself as the undisputed greatest football player of all time. He also has three MVP awards to go along with his incredible championship resume. Aaron Rodgers is no slouch, either, having won a Super Bowl and four Most Valuable Player awards of his own.

“I love Tom Brady. I love Aaron Rodgers. I love these guys. It’s not impressive,” he continued. “What’s impressive is what they did,” he said, referring to old school quarterbacks.

Dilfer, on the other hand, has won just one Super Bowl, doing it behind one of the most dominant defenses ever in the 2000 Baltimore Ravens.