Trent Dilfer shared a hot take for the ages on Monday, saying he’s not impressed with superstar quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers’ feats in the modern NFL because it’s “super easy,” according to TMZ Sports.

Cue the old man yelling at the cloud GIF. The 50-year-old made the comments about the two signal-callers while on ESPN’s ‘Bullies of Baltimore’ 30 for 30 documentary on the Ravens, per TMZ.

“The modern-day game does not impress me,” Dilfer explained. “It’s super easy when you don’t get hit as a quarterback and when you can’t reroute receivers and when you can’t hit guys across the middle.”

Tom Brady has won an outrageous seven Super Bowls, cementing himself as the undisputed greatest football player of all time. He also has three MVP awards to go along with his incredible championship resume. Aaron Rodgers is no slouch, either, having won a Super Bowl and four Most Valuable Player awards of his own.

“I love Tom Brady. I love Aaron Rodgers. I love these guys. It’s not impressive,” he continued. “What’s impressive is what they did,” he said, referring to old school quarterbacks.

Dilfer, on the other hand, has won just one Super Bowl, doing it behind one of the most dominant defenses ever in the 2000 Baltimore Ravens.

Trent Dilfer says, despite their incredible success, Brady and Rodgers have been “aided by the rule changes that have benefited offenses.”

Brady won his first Super Bowl in just his second season in the league, the year after Dilfer won his single title with the Ravens in 2000.

The now-retired GOAT threw for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns and 212 interceptions in a legendary 23-year career. Rodgers has passed for 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions over fifteen seasons (and counting) of his own.

Dilfer played for 13 seasons and has the following stat line: 20,518 yards, 113 touchdowns and 129 interceptions. He retired in 2007.

Like many sports, there is always a divide in opinions between the old-school game and the modern era, but regardless, Dilfer’s comments are just ridiculous.