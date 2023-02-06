Tom Brady has come a long way from that embarrassing NFL combine photo over two decades ago. The newly retired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback set social media platforms on fire when he shared a picture of himself wearing nothing but underwear.

Tom Brady posted the image as a response to the bet he made last year when he said he’d “recreate” the photos of models who donned his brand’s underwear.

It did not take Tom Brady a long time after his retirement from the NFL for him to grab everyone’s attention again. Countless Twitter users hopped on Twitter Monday morning without an iota of expectation that the future football Hall of Famer would appear on their timelines wearing just his underwear while apparently on vacation.

Brady is indeed having a good time, though, we’re unsure whether he was with someone or with a group when the photo was taken. He also mentioned his former teammates — Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski — in his post, so that’s probably a challenge for them to show everyone their own version of underwear selfies, whether the world needs those or not.

This might also be not the last time that we see Tom Brady posing with so little cloth covering his body. If it ever happens, you’d definitely see it flying across your screens again. Also, could this be a start of a trend for retired quarterbacks? Don’t be surprised if Peyton Manning and Eli Manning end up modeling underwear soon.