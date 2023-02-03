Tom Brady has finally announced his retirement from the NFL. With his announcement, fans have come in hoards to acquire some of Brady‘s memorabilia over his 23-year career.

PWCC Marketplace, one of the leaders in the trading card industry, stated that interest in Brady collectibles has skyrocketed since his retirement, via TMZ Sports. After being the 10th most searched player before retiring, PWCC says Brady has now vaulted to No. 1 after his announcement.

“It’s safe to say interest in Brady’s trading cards and collectibles has risen substantially,” PWCC executive Jesse Craig said. “The data is going to support what will also be the consensus market perspective that his retirement will create an increase in demand for his collectible assets.”

Alongside buying Brady memorabilia, sellers are trying to capitalize on Brady’s retirement. PWCC confirmed that one seller is listing a 2000 Brady Bowman Chrome Refractor Rookie card that is expected to go for over six figures.

Tom Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Over his 23 years in the league, Brady threw for 89,214 yards and 649 touchdowns; both are the most in league history. Brady is a 15-time Pro Bowler, a three-time MVP and of course a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

When the time comes, Brady will be an automatic first-ballot Hall of Famer. Fans are either looking to cash in on Brady or add some of his memorabilia to their own collection. Even in retirement, Brady will be one of, if not the most revered quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL.