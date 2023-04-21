Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

While Tony Romo entered his NFL broadcasting career as a media darling, his luster is beginning to dull. Romo has heard the hate, but he isn’t taking it too much to heart.

Romo first dazzled fans with his ability to call plays before they happened. But eventually, his shtick ran old. He has been critiqued for his enthusiasm and overall isn’t held in the same prestige as he was when be began his career. Still, Romo is proud of his work in the booth and is excited to continue calling NFL games, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

“I think that’s normal,” Romo said of the criticism. “I think that happens to anybody. Anytime you’re doing something well I think there’s always going to be that. It’s just the arc type of someone’s career. It’s happened to me a few times before, and that’s a good thing.”

“That stuff doesn’t affect me, really once you play quarterback for the Cowboys you can deal with anything,” Romo continued. “You got to remember there’s always someone’s opinion there. But 100 other people that come up to you and tell you they love you.”

Tony Romo said he understands that he can’t please anyone. However, he understands that for every hater there is equally a fan who supports him. He is planning to continue to work in the booth for CBS and call the game the only way he knows how.

Romo had to handle critiques throughout his career with the Cowboys. Even though he’s now in the booth, Romo still hears the heckles coming his way. He seems better at brushing it off.