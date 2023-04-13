Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

Jim Nantz is not a fan of the criticism his broadcast partner Tony Romo has been receiving, and he made his position clear on the latest edition of SI Media with Jimmy Traina.

“I think there was a little bit of a misinformation attempt there to portray him in a not-so-favorable light,” Nantz said on the podcast, according to Sports Illustrated. “It was very disappointing. It really got, to me, more steam after the AFC championship game, which was our last game. And for the life of me, I didn’t understand it.”

Romo became CBS’s No. 1 NFL analyst in 2017, joining Nantz in the booth and providing a unique style to calling National Football League games.

“Tony is the best. He’s the absolute best. And he’s also one of my best friends. I love the guy. And when somebody starts questioning our chemistry, there’s an agenda there. There is nothing wrong with our chemistry. I have never had better chemistry with anybody in my career than Tony,” Nantz asserted.

“All you have to do is sit in the booth with us, which people that are covering our business, they’re always welcome to come in and take a look at how we interact between the two of us, on the air, off the air, between plays. It’s amazing. I’m not worried about it.”

Certainly strong words from Nantz in Romo’s defense. Criticism reached a fever pitch late last season, per Traina, with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback taking shots not just on Twitter, but in the media as well.

“Tony is amazing. Don’t ask everybody to be the same. Tony does it his own way. I’m talking presentation and everything. Tony has his way of watching a game. It’s fun. There’s a magnetism with Tony. There’s an excitement. It’s real. Our friendship is real,” Nantz defended.

Regardless of how the public and even media feel about Tony Romo, it’s clear that his broadcast partner Jim Nantz will always have his back.