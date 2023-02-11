Former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo went viral recently, but for the wrong reasons. CBS was reportedly not happy with his performance as an analyst, prompting the network to hold an “intervention” for him prior to the 2022 NFL season.

A CBS spokesperson has already denied the claim, and CBS Sports President Sean McManus added more to that on Friday as he told Chris Russo on SiriusXM how the network really feels about Romo.

“The thought that there is some kind of story behind the fact that I sat down with Tony to talk about how he can get better is just inaccurate,” McManus said, per Jimmy Traina of SI.com.

“An enormous amount of people have come up to me who have said to me, ‘We really like Tony Romo,'” McManus said. “He’s different. He’s not your typical analyst. He is enthusiastic. He sometimes speaks more of a fan than even an analyst, which I think people like. So I think this is being overplayed.”

Sean McManus added that social media played a role in the rather wild rumor, noting that people online tend to be “very vitriolic and unkind.”