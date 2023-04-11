YouTube is taking over NFL Sunday Ticket from DirecTV for the 2023 season, and it has announced the pricing and features for the upcoming season, including a presale. Let’s go through everything fans need to know, via Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.
- Fans can sign up for the out-of-market games package starting Tuesday.
- There are two pricing categories, one for those who are already subscribed to YouTube TV and one for those who will use YouTube Primetime Channels.
- After the presale expires, YouTube TV will charge $349 for Sunday Ticket and $389 for RedZone to be included. The YouTube Primetime Channels pricing is $449 and $489 with RedZone.
- Before June 6, the price is $249 for YouTube TV subscribers and $349 for Primetime Channels users, with $50 added for either subscription with RedZone included.
So in short, the presale for NFL Sunday Ticket runs until June 6, and the discount is $100, no matter what kind of subscription is being purchased.
YouTube’s Vice President of product management Christian Oestlien released a statement on the matter as well.
“One of the things we really wanted to do is introduce a much greater level of simplicity and clarity in the pricing for users, so if you have YouTube TV, it’s an additional $249 at this point (with the presale discount), and if you don’t have YouTube TV if you’re not ready for it, you can buy (Sunday Ticket) as a standalone subscription,” Oestlien said, via Kaplan. “Although sticker prices are sort of similar today to what they might have been in the past, historically there was a lot more that came with getting access to Sunday Ticket, multi-year contacts, a bunch of incremental fees that were charged, different things like that. When you calculate the all-in price of what you’re actually paying to get access to Sunday Ticket, we think we’re going to be able to offer something that’s really price-competitive, really simple, and easy to understand.”
The difference now is that fans don’t need a satellite dish for NFL Sunday Ticket, which was not the case with DirecTV. It should be a more accessible product for NFL fans in 2023.