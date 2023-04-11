YouTube is taking over NFL Sunday Ticket from DirecTV for the 2023 season, and it has announced the pricing and features for the upcoming season, including a presale. Let’s go through everything fans need to know, via Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

Fans can sign up for the out-of-market games package starting Tuesday.

There are two pricing categories, one for those who are already subscribed to YouTube TV and one for those who will use YouTube Primetime Channels.

After the presale expires, YouTube TV will charge $349 for Sunday Ticket and $389 for RedZone to be included. The YouTube Primetime Channels pricing is $449 and $489 with RedZone.

Before June 6, the price is $249 for YouTube TV subscribers and $349 for Primetime Channels users, with $50 added for either subscription with RedZone included.

So in short, the presale for NFL Sunday Ticket runs until June 6, and the discount is $100, no matter what kind of subscription is being purchased.

YouTube’s Vice President of product management Christian Oestlien released a statement on the matter as well.

“One of the things we really wanted to do is introduce a much greater level of simplicity and clarity in the pricing for users, so if you have YouTube TV, it’s an additional $249 at this point (with the presale discount), and if you don’t have YouTube TV if you’re not ready for it, you can buy (Sunday Ticket) as a standalone subscription,” Oestlien said, via Kaplan. “Although sticker prices are sort of similar today to what they might have been in the past, historically there was a lot more that came with getting access to Sunday Ticket, multi-year contacts, a bunch of incremental fees that were charged, different things like that. When you calculate the all-in price of what you’re actually paying to get access to Sunday Ticket, we think we’re going to be able to offer something that’s really price-competitive, really simple, and easy to understand.”

The difference now is that fans don’t need a satellite dish for NFL Sunday Ticket, which was not the case with DirecTV. It should be a more accessible product for NFL fans in 2023.