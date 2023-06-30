A big round of ESPN layoffs has left many fans dejected and shocked, as the program figures to look dramatically different going forward across coverage of all sports. One such consequence of this devastating business decision by Disney is that a renown NFL Draft rivalry has now been officially ended.

College football expert Todd McShay was one of many longtime and high-profile network personalities and analysts to be let go, joining Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman, Hall of Famer Steve Young and Keyshawn Johnson. SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett also did his final show earlier in the week, but his departure has not been confirmed to be related to the cuts.

McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. engaged viewers with their draft insight and debates, with each providing their own mock draft that often conflicted with one another. It was an effective way to liven up the long build-up to the April spectacle and also kept fans fully apprised of the latest prospect pool. Twitter had a lot to say on this controversial decision to cut ties with McShay.

“ESPN's NFL Draft coverage just got tremendously worse,” RBT tweeted. “Mel Kiper vs. Todd McShay bigger than Brady vs. Manning.” Unfortunately, as is often the case, critical comments about the veteran Kiper arose from this widespread show of support for McShay.



ESPN's NFL Draft coverage just got tremendously worse. Mel Kiper vs. Todd McShay bigger than Brady vs. Manning https://t.co/uxxFyB7Fqf — RBT (@SamuelBrownRBT) June 30, 2023

Good luck wrangling Mel Kiper without Todd https://t.co/xcYRYmkUgy — Greg Cole (@StellarEmployee) June 30, 2023

This is disgusting. If they keep Mel kiper but fire the actually credible accurate NFL mock drafter and football analyst I’m done. https://t.co/VAyJWi1BIm — JazzyJeffRealTalk (@JazzyJeffRealT1) June 30, 2023

Many believed that the NFL Draft analyst was a lock to step into a lead role whenever Kiper decided to retire. “Todd McShay was the heir-apparent to Mel Kiper,” Twitter user JFLAN said. “Their back and forth in the lead up to the draft was always fun. Firing him makes no sense to me.”

One does have to wonder what the long-term plan is, as these ESPN layoffs have left many voids to fill going forward. Whatever is to come of this huge transition, McShay and his NFL mock drafts have left a lasting impression on the millions who tuned in for his wisdom.

