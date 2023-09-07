The NFC East features four teams that all have divisional title aspirations. We're here to share our NFL odds series and make an NFC East champion prediction and pick for the 2023-2024 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC East last season. Now, they will try to do it again as they have competition from the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders. Let's look at their odds.

Here are the NFC East Prediction NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: NFC East Prediction Odds

Philadelphia Eagles: -115

Dallas Cowboys: +175

New York Giants: +700

Washington Commanders: +1300

Why The Eagles Could Win The Division

The Eagles won the division last season and made a great run. Now, they will try to become the first team to win the NFC East in two straight seasons since they did it in 2004. The Eagles have four division titles in 13 years and nine in 20. Therefore, they are more than capable of running it back.

Jalen Hurts returns and will still be a threat in the air and on the ground. Meanwhile, the Eagles added D'Andre Swift to be their top running back. A.J. Brown returns and will once again team with DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert to try and create magic through the air. Likewise, the defense is still great and will produce some great plays.

The Eagles will have to get through their own division. Also, they have to face the AFC East, which includes the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets. The Eagles will also have an NFC Championship rematch with the San Francisco 49ers and a battle against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Why The Cowboys Could Win The Division

The Cowboys finished second in the NFC East. Now, they will try and win their second division title in three seasons and third in six. The Cowboys have won four division titles since 2014 and six across 20 years.

Dak Prescott returns to lead the Cowboys. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard takes the reigns as the top running back, while Ceedee Lamb is the top target. The defense boasts Micah Parsons as their top pass rusher. Therefore, expect them to still be disruptive.

The Cowboys will have a tough time against the Bills and Dolphins. Likewise, they welcome Aaron Rodgers and the Jets to Arlington. The Cowboys will also have an NFC Divisional Round rematch against the 49ers while also playing in Seattle against the Seahawks. Additionally, the Cowboys will welcome the Lions to AT&T Field later in the season.

Why The Giants Could Win The Division

The Giants finished third in the NFC East. However, they have not won the division since 2011. The Giants will try and win just their third title in 20 years. Ultimately, they have work to do, especially against a division where they managed a measly 1-4-1 record.

Daniel Jones hopes to keep improving after last season. Likewise, Saquon Barkley hopes to stay healthy for another season and produce another great season. But someone else must emerge on offense. Likewise, the line must protect Jones. The defense must improve and find ways to stop powerful offenses like the Eagles and Cowboys.

The Giants will have a tougher schedule. Ultimately, they will face the AFC East. But they also will have a tough showdown with the 49ers in Santa Clara in Week 3. Also, the Giants will also have a Monday Night Football showdown with the Seahawks later in the season.

Why The Commanders Could Win The Division

Is Sam Howell the answer? The Commanders will discover that answer this season. Ultimately, they have not won the division since 2020. The Commanders also won the division in 2012 and 2015.

The Commanders are hoping Chase Young can stay healthy. Likewise, they hope Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson can make a difference. Adding Eric Bellamy is the new offensive coordinator in town and hopes to rebuild this offense in the image of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Commanders must navigate a tough schedule. Likewise, they will host the Chicago Bears and also play the Atlanta Falcons later this season. The 49ers will be a late-season opponent. Ultimately, if they can find ways to beat tough teams, they will have a chance to win.

Final NFC East Prediction & Pick

The NFC East has not had a repeat champion in 20 years. However, the Eagles are the class of this division if everyone stays healthy. The Cowboys have already lost three rookies for the season. Consequently, it might be the difference.

Final NFC East Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Eagles: -115