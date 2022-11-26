Published November 26, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the Tennessee Titans in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in the Music City. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bengals-Titans prediction and pick, laid out below.

Cincinnati has gone 6-4 this season, riding a two-game winning streak and a 4-1 record in their last five games. The Bengals find themselves in second place in the AFC North, just one game behind the Baltimore Ravens. Following a Super Bowl appearance last year, Cincinnati is primed for another playoff appearance.

Tennessee has surged to a 7-3 record, first place in the weakened AFC South. Tennessee opened their season at 0-2, but have won seven of their next eight games, including a two-game winning streak. Head coach Mike Vrabel seems to have settled on an answer at quarterback, solidifying their playoff hopes.

Here are the Bengals-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-Titans Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: -2.5 (-112)

Tennessee Titans: +2.5 (-108)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

Joe Burrow has solidified himself as a franchise quarterback, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 2,890 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Burrow also ranks second on the team with four rushing touchdowns. Joe Mixon, who was forced out of last week with a head injury, leads the team with 605 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Mixon is capable of scoring from anywhere when he touches the ball. Cincinnati has totaled 951 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Tee Higgins leads the team with 712 receiving yards, catching three touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase, who has been out for a few weeks with a hip injury, leads the team with six touchdown catches. Tyler Boyd and Samaje Perine each have caught four touchdowns to rank second. Mixon has caught two touchdown passes in addition to his production on the ground. Cincinnati’s offense has dominated, ranking third with 26.5 points per game.

Cincinnati’s defense has been solid, ranking 15th with 21.5 points allowed per game. Trey Hendrickson leads the team with six sacks, while Cincinnati has totaled 16 as a team. Tennessee has allowed 24 sacks to their opponents. Vonn Bell leads the team with four interceptions, and Tennessee has thrown five as a team.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

Ryan Tannehill is back as the starting quarterback for the Titans, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,685 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Tannehill has also rushed for a touchdown. Derrick Henry has dominated as usual, leading the team with 1,010 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Tennessee has totaled 1,289 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns as a team. Dontrell Hilliard leads the team with four receiving touchdowns. Robert Woods leads the team with 335 receiving yards, adding a touchdown. Austin Hooper has caught two touchdowns, as has Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who is a legitimate downfield threat. Tennessee ranks 24th in the league by averaging 19.3 points per game.

Tennessee’s defense has been dominant, ranking eighth by allowing 18.5 points per game. Denico Autry leads the team with seven sacks, and Jeffery Simmons is second with six and a half sacks. Tennessee has totaled 30 sacks as a team, while Cincinnati has surrendered 34 as a team. David Long leads the team with two interceptions.

Final Bengals-Titans Prediction & Pick

Joe Burrow is a borderline elite quarterback, and the offensive firepower for Tennessee has this game comfortably in the over. Burrow can easily outplay Tannehill.

Final Bengals-Titans Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -2.5 (-112), over 43.5 (-110)