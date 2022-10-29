NFL Odds: Cardinals vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022

The Arizona Cardinals will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Cardinals-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below.

Arizona has navigated the Kyler Murray extension drama to a 3-4 record, third place in the NFC West. Now, head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s name is being thrown around some open college jobs. Kingsbury made the playoffs last season but is under .500 in his fourth season at the helm.

Under new head coach Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota has gone 5-1 to lead the NFC North. After splitting their first two games, Minnesota has ripped off a four-game winning streak. With Green Bay on a downturn, Minnesota has an inside path to a division crown.

Here are the Cardinals-Vikings NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Vikings Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +3.5 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-115)

Under: 48.5 (-105)

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Kyler Murray still is a dynamic talent, despite all the video game rumors surrounding his contract extension. Murray has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,667 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Murray is the team’s second-leading rusher with 263 yards and two touchdowns. Eno Benjamin leads the team with 265 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while James Conner has added 200 rushing yards and a touchdown. Marquise Brown reunited with Murray this offseason and now leads the team with 43 catches for 485 yards and three touchdowns. Zach Ertz is second with 320 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Greg Dortch has also caught two touchdowns. Arizona has scored 22.3 points per game, which ranks fifteenth in the league.

Arizona’s defense has been shaky, allowing 25.1 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league. Budda Baker leads the team with 50 tackles, including one for a loss, and has forced a fumble. JJ Watt leads the team with two and a half sacks, while Zaven Collins and Zach Allen each have two sacks. Arizona has totaled eleven sacks. Five Cardinals have intercepted one pass each, with Isaiah Simmons and Marco Wilson returning theirs for a touchdown. Byron Murphy and Chris Banjo have each returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread

Kirk Cousins has found another level under O’Connell this season. Cousins has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 1,502 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Cousins has also rushed for a touchdown. Dalvin Cook has continued to be a star, leading the team with 450 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Alexander Mattison has also rushed for a touchdown. Justin Jefferson leads the team with 46 catches for 654 yards and two touchdowns. Adam Thielen is second with 284 yards and two touchdowns, while Irv Smith, Jr. has also caught two touchdowns. Minnesota ranks 13th averaging 23.2 points per game.

Minnesota has allowed 19.7 points per game to opponents, which is good for twelfth in the league. Jordan Hicks leads the team with 56 tackles, also intercepting a pass and adding two sacks. Za’Darius Smith leads the team with five and a half sacks, and Minnesota has totaled seventeen on the season. Harrison Smith leads the team with two interceptions, while the team has totaled five.

Final Cardinals-Vikings Prediction & Pick

Minnesota is just too hot to pick against, and Arizona’s defense has struggled.

Final Cardinals-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Minnesota -3.5 (-110), over 48.5 (-115)