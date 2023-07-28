The Dallas Cowboys' Mike McCarthy and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Todd Bowles lead NFL odds by BetOnline.ag for head coaches to be fired first.

McCarthy and Bowles are each tied at +600 odds. The Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels and the Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera are tied at +700 odds, followed by a tie at +900 odds between the Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski and the New Orleans' Saints Dennis Allen.

McCarthy and the Cowboys have yet to reach the NFC Championship in his three seasons as coach. The Cowboys have high expectations as “America's team,” putting a lot of pressure on McCarthy, a former Super Bowl champion, to bring a Lombardi trophy to Dallas.

He and the Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record for the second straight year in 2022 before they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Bowles assumed his role as head coach from former coach Bruce Arians in 2022. He and the Buccaneers finished 8-9 in Tom Brady's final NFL season.

Tampa Bay is entering a rebuild, so Bowles has to prove he is the coach for the future after Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV with Brady.

The first NFL regular-season game will be Sept. 7, when the Detroit Lions face the defending Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Cowboys have expectations to win now under McCarthy. For Bowles, a positive sign of growth might save him his job.

Which coach could be dismissed first? McCarthy and Bowles' respective results in 2023 will be very important. The NFL odds say they have to do well.