A strong head coach sets the foundation for any successful NFL team. While it's the offense and defense making the plays, the head coach must call the shots. If a coach doesn't have their team prepared, it's hard to make it far in the playoffs.

Still, some coaches find themselves in a bit of a grey area. They've shown success in the regular season, but just haven't been able to get it done in the playoffs. Others may not have had immediate success, but are in the process of still building the franchise to their image.

Regardless, every team in the NFL wants to win. If their current head coach isn't working, they'll look to find a replacement who can lead their franchise to new heights. These five NFL head coaches currently find themselves on the hot seat and will need to put together a strong season before they find themselves replaced.

Mike McCarthy – Dallas Cowboys

Being the Dallas Cowboys head coach, every action and every season is looked at under a microscope. While Mike McCarthy's tenure has been successful on the surface, the Cowboys are looking to go a much longer postseason run.

McCarthy took over in Dallas prior to the 2020 season. Over the past two years, he has led the Cowboys to a 12-5 record and a spot in the postseason. However, they haven't advanced past the Division Round. Last season they made the playoffs as a Wild Card with the Philadelphia Eagles winning the NFC East.

Jerry Jones and company are going to want to see more out of McCarthy. Another season of the Cowboys hitting the playoff wall could lead to his demise.

Todd Bowles – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After Bruce Arians sudden retirement, Todd Bowles was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach. While the Buccaneers still won the NFC South, it wasn't the shining season Tampa Bay fans were hoping for.

The Buccaneers went just 8-9 during the regular season. Making the playoffs out of the NFL's weakest division, Tampa Bay was stomped by the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round, 31-14.

All of that came with Tom Brady at quarterback. With Brady now gone, Bowles will look to reignite the Buccaneers spark with Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask under center. If that experiment doesn't work, the front office could look to hit the reset button.

Ron Rivera – Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are under new ownership as Dan Snyder has sold the team to a group led by Josh Harris. While the sale might be good for the Commanders overall, it could spell doom for Ron Rivera's tenure.

Rivera has led Washington to a 22-27-1 record in his three years at the helm. The Commanders made the postseason in his first year, but have whiffed the past two seasons. While quarterback play has plagued Rivera, he is turning to unheralded sophomore Sam Howell in 2023.

Washington's new ownership will want to see results as they take over the franchise. If Rivera can't deliver success, the new owners could look to bring in a new head coach of their choosing.

Brandon Staley – Los Angeles Chargers

After beginning his time in Los Angeles with a 9-8 season, Brandon Staley got the Chargers into the playoffs at 10-7 last season. However, their debilitating loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars has now cast a dark cloud over Staley.

With Justin Herbert under center, Staley and the Chargers have one of the best weapons in the NFL. However, LA's defense didn't hold up their end of the deal last season, ranking 20th in the league by allowing 346.1 yards per game.

Fans and ownership will want to see the Chargers deep into the playoffs with a player like Herbert under center. Another middling year could have Los Angeles re-considering Staley.

Bill Belichick – New England Patriots

Bill Belichick is currently the longest-tenured head coaching in the NFL and is considered by many to be the greatest coach in league history. But after years of his success, Belichick and the Patriots could be nearing a split.

New England missed the playoffs for the second time in the past three seasons last year. When they did make the postseason in that span – during the 2021 season – the Patriots were eliminated in the Wild Card round.

Belichick has the third-most wins in NFL history with 298. His six Super Bowl rings are the most out of any other head coach. He has built a legend with the Patriots and will be revered for his input on the NFL.

However, results will always come first. If the Patriots can't figure it out in 2023, New England could be entering a brand new era.