By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Washington Commanders will travel out West to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a Christmas Eve afternoon NFL matchup at Levi’s Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Commanders-49ers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Washington, with their 7-6-1 record, is in last place in a strong NFC East division. After going 0-1-1 against the Giants, the team directly above them in the division, the playoffs now look like a long shot. Even with the playoffs likely out of the question, head coach Ron Rivera has done an exceptional job.

San Francisco has taken control of a bad NFC West division with their 10-4 record. Now on their third starting quarterback, head coach Kyle Shanahan has his team primed for the playoffs. A relatively easy end to the regular season will have this team set up for a possible run.

Here are the Commanders-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-49ers Odds

Washington Commanders: +7 (-118)

San Francisco 49ers: -7 (-104)

Over: 37.5 (-115)

Under: 37.5 (-105)

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

Taylor Heinicke has been solid, completing 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,693 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Most importantly, Heinicke has gone 5-2-1 in his eight starts. Even without standout numbers, Heinicke’s record justifies Rivera’s faith in him. Rookie running back Brian Robinson, Jr. leads the team with 652 rushing yards, adding two touchdowns. Antonio Gibson leads the team with three rushing touchdowns. Washington has rushed for 1,777 yards and seven touchdowns as a team. The bad news is, San Francisco may have the best defense in the league, barely allowing over 1,000 rushing yards thus far.

Terry McLaurin has quickly established himself in the upper tier of receivers, leading the team with 1,015 yards, and catching three touchdowns. Rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with six touchdown catches, a great pickup for Heinicke. Washington has averaged 18.9 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

Washington’s defense has been solid, allowing 19.7 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league. Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen have combined for 16 sacks, while Washington has sacked their opponents 34 times. San Francisco has allowed 24 sacks to their opponents and will need to continue to protect Purdy to succeed in this one.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, has been great in his first two starts, winning both games. Purdy has thrown for 678 yards with six touchdowns and just two interceptions. The former Iowa State product has also rushed for a touchdown. Since being acquired from the Panthers, Christian McCaffrey has been great, leading the team with 534 rushing yards and four touchdowns. McCaffrey has also caught three touchdowns. Washington has allowed 1,563 rushing yards to their opponents.

Brandon Aiyuk leads the team with 774 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Tight end George Kittle, recently named to another Pro Bowl, is second on the team with six touchdown catches. San Francisco has averaged 24.1 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

San Francisco’s defense has dominated, holding their opponents to just 15.0 points per game, the best mark in the league. Nick Bosa has sacked opposing quarterbacks 15.5 times this season, by far and away the most dominant defensive lineman in the league. Washington has allowed 40 sacks while San Francisco has sacked their opponents 39 times.

Final Commanders-49ers Prediction & Pick

Two good defenses will do a lot to keep this total under. Shanahan gives me more confidence than Rivera.

Final Commanders-49ers Prediction & Pick: 49ers -7 (-104), under 37.5 (-105)