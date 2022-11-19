Published November 19, 2022

By Griffin Conant · 4 min read

Week 11 action of the NFL is finally here! At the more than halfway point of the season, the Washington Commanders will look to build off of their impressive victory over the unbeaten Eagles when they square off with the Houston Texans for an inter-league showdown! Join us for our college football odds series where our Commanders-Texans prediction and pick will be made.

How the mighty has fallen! Against all odds and with no one expecting it, the Commanders rolled their way versus their division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football by a score of 32-21. Led by QB Taylor Heinicke who always seems to play with a chip on his shoulder, the possibly season-changing triumph on Monday improves Washington to 5-5 on the year and are right in the thick of the NFC playoff picture.

Without a doubt, it hasn’t been the rosiest of seasons for the Houston Texans, but they have competed hard and have lost their last three games by only a single possession. Entering this one with a 1-7-1 record through nine games, the Texans clearly have no playoff aspirations and are instead playing for pride with a couple of months remaining of 2022.

Here are the Commanders-Texans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Texans Odds

Washington Commanders: -3 (-115)

Houston Texans: +3 (-115)

Over: 40.5 (-114)

Under: 40.5 (-106)

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

A little over a month ago, the Commanders’ season seemed all but lost after falling on hard times with a four-game losing streak that saw the team go 1-4 in the first five games of the scheduled slate. Since being inserted into the starting lineup, Heinicke has now led Washington to four wins in five games and has showcased a huge heart in attempting to turn the team’s season around.

At first glance, the Commanders certainly have an excellent chance to move above the .500 mark for the first time since being 1-0 to begin the season. In fact, Washington has compiled an impressive 3-2 record away from home as well and does have the pieces to cover the spread against a lesser Houston squad.

For starters, it will be important for Washington to continue to come up with clutch plays down the stretch that ultimately put them on top. Like the Texans, the Commanders have also found themselves in nail-biting, one-score games that have fortunately worked in their favor. With Wentz continuing to be sidelined due to a finger ailment, another victory with Heinicke under center may solidify the latter with the starting gig for the entirety of the regular season.

Obviously, the Commanders’ greatest chance at covering the spread will come from a defensive unit that has been as stingy as they come. Most recently against Philly, Washington harassed Jalen Hurts and company to the tune of only 264 yards of offense while also forcing a whopping four turnovers. Not to mention, but with defensive end Chase Young about to make his return in the coming weeks from his own injury, this defense should only get that much nastier.

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

Possessing the worst record currently in the National Football League, folks at least have to give credit where credit is due; Houston is battling hard each week out on the gridiron. Surely, their record may not show even the little objectives that the Texans are accomplishing out there, but there are reasons to believe that Houston can string together a solid performance to possibly cover the spread.

On paper, the main advantage that the Texans should have in this AFC-NFC showdown will be in their bell-cow of a back in rookie Dameon Pierce. Playing like a man possessed, Pierce’s violent running style has become his signature and has created some excitement among Texan fans and fantasy football enthusiasts alike. With at least 90 rushing yards in five of his previous six games played, a lethal dosage of Pierce against a Commanders defense that is missing some key pieces up front in the defensive trenches.

Defensively, Houston has some glaring holes that cause some concern ahead of this matchup, but it is not like the Commanders are firing on all cylinders offensively. Despite only surrendering 226.6 passing yards per game, the Texans are getting gouged in the run game and are allowing nearly 200 yards on the ground. If Houston is unable to slow down a respectable Washington running attack, then it could be game over from the get-go for the Texans.

Final Commanders-Texans Prediction & Pick

In this bout between a pair of squads going in opposite directions en route to the second half of the season schedule, it will be the Commanders who continue their red-hot stretch with yet another spread-covering victory.

Final Commanders-Texans Prediction & Pick: Commanders -3 (-115)