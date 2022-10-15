NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022

We’ve been waiting all day for Sunday night! A battle among the NFC East elites will take place under the lights of primetime as the Dallas Cowboys head to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. With that being said, it is time to take an exclusive sneak peek at our NFL odds series where our Cowboys-Eagles prediction and pick will be made.

Believe it or not, there is a serious quarterback controversy happening in Dallas. While “franchise” quarterback Dak Prescott is supposed to come back in the coming weeks, it is hard to imagine that the Cowboys will be able to take backup Cooper Rush out of the lineup if he leads the troops to victory on Sunday night. After a mind-boggling win against the defending champion LA Rams last weekend, can Dallas continue their splendid play by defeating another one of the NFC’s top squads?

Without a doubt, it is a known fact that the Cowboys and Eagles do not like each other. Throughout the years, this rivalry has burned hot for as long as it can be remembered. Now, with the stakes at an all-time high, both sides are hopeful they can take the division crown. Regardless, with the offense humming and the defense being as stout as ever, do the Eagles have what it takes to fly high on Sunday?

Here are the Cowboys-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-Eagles Odds

Dallas Cowboys: +6.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 42.5 (-104)

Under: 42.5 (-118)

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

After a dreadful start to that season that made every Cowboys fan depressed in the loss to the Buccaneers, Dallas has rebounded to the best of their abilities in the absence of Dak Prescott. Since that sorrowful day against Tampa Bay, America’s Team has showcased one of the league’s best defenses that have yet to allow 20 points on the season. While Dallas could be up for the challenge, it will be vital for them to stuff the run and force Jalen Hurts to long passing downs. Even though Hurts is an improved passer this season, he still struggles with accuracy at times when he is under duress in the pocket.

With the defense doing their part, the offense needs to show up in a big way in case this matchup turns into a shootout. Clearly, this is Cooper Rush’s time to shine, as he will certainly have to make some big throws to help the Cowboys cover the spread. While Dallas is averaging a steady 115 rushing yards per game, this game will come down to which quarterback makes plays in the biggest moments.

Like many teams around the league, be sure to keep an eye out on the Dallas injury report that currently has TE Dalton Schultz and LB Micah Parsons listed as questionable. At first glance, the Cowboys need both of these playmakers at their disposal if they want a shot at the Eagles.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

Fly, Eagles, fly, or that is at least what this unblemished squad will attempt to do in front of what should be a raucous crowd at Lincoln Financial Field. When it comes to this Eagles squad that clinched a playoff berth as a Wild Card team last season, not many expected Philly to be in the position they are in now with a chance to go 6-0. The Eagles have also been a rock-solid team when covering the spread with a 3-2 record all together. Can Philadelphia put a halt to Dallas’ momentum and take a firm grip at the division on Sunday?

In order to do that, the Eagles need to continue to be one of the more well-balanced teams in the entire league. On paper, Philadelphia has posted impressive numbers on their way to their five victories thus far, as second-year head coach Nick Sirianni has this team playing like a well-oiled machine. It all starts with the nucleus on offense in electric field general Jalen Hurts, who has taken his game to an MVP level this season and is a big reason why the Eagles are where they are at. Simply put, Hurts will be the biggest reason why Philadelphia covers the spread on Sunday.

Nevertheless, people should not be sleeping on this Eagles’ defense that has been hands down a top-five unit in football. Since giving up a whopping 35 points to the Lions in Week 1, Philly has put the clamps down on their opposition by surrendering only 319 yards of offense. Not to mention, but this side of the ball excels in the secondary and should make life difficult for Cooper Rush as he has not faced a ferocious defense of this caliber up to this point.

Final Cowboys-Eagles Prediction & Pick

With this epic showdown serving as Dallas’ most difficult game yet, expect Philly to jump on the Cowboys early and often with a strong running game and some play-action passes to make Jalen Hurts comfortable in the pocket. At the end of the day, Sunday night will prove to be too overbearing for what is slightly an overachieving Dallas bunch.

Final Cowboys-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Eagles -6.5 (-110)