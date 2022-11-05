NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bears prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

With the NFL trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the Miami Dolphins will go head-to-head with the Chicago Bears in the Windy City. It is time to take an exclusive look at our NFL odds series where our Dolphins-Bears prediction and pick will be revealed.

Since the return of Tua Tagovailoa to the starting lineup, Miami has reeled off back-t0-back wins and moved within a crowded AFC playoff race that should only get more entertaining as each week passes. In addition, Miami spiced up their roster by acquiring Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb from the Broncos to go all in on their championship aspirations. Serving as the only squad to defeat the Buffalo Bills this season, there is no question that this Dolphins roster is as dangerous as any team in the league.

While many expected the Bears to be sellers during the trade deadline after they decided to part ways with LB Roquan Smith and DE Robert Quinn, Chicago also dipped their toes as a buyer in landing Steelers receiver Chase Claypool in an attempt to give Justin Fields some more offensive firepower to work with. Despite the season outlook appearing to be grim with the Bears entering play with a 3-5 record, Chicago is making moves for the future with the hopes that they can be competitive for years to come.

Here are the Dolphins-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Bears Odds

Miami Dolphins: -4.5 (-105)

Chicago Bears: +4.5 (-115)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

On paper, Miami holds a reasonable talent edge in comparison to what Chicago boasts within their roster. Although the NFL is as good of a product as any professional sports league in America when it comes to competitiveness week in and week out, the Dolphins could cover the spread on Sunday in large part due to their high-flying prowess through the air.

Like previously stated, the return of Tua for this Dolphins squad is a game-changer offensively. Since returning from injury, Tagavailoa has surgically dissected opposing defenses for 643 passing yards and four touchdowns. Even more importantly, Tua has played turnover-free football and is getting the ball out quick. Against an inconsistent Bears defense, don’t be surprised if the former Alabama standout exploits mismatches with his weapons in Waddle and Hill on the outside. At first glance, Chicago does not have the proper personnel to keep up with the speeders that the Dolphins possess offensively.

Not to mention, but the Dolphins made life a living hell for the Lions a week ago in Miami’s 31-27 victory by being extremely proficient on third down. When the clock hit triple zeroes last Sunday, the Dolphins found themselves going 8-12 on third-down conversions. If Miami can come through in the clutch on third down for a second straight week, then they will be tough to get off the field.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

It seemed like only a few, short weeks ago that this Bears’ offense looked worse than a bad hair day, as murmurs around Chicago began to whisper whether or not Justin Fields could still be the answer at quarterback that the Bears have been seeking for decades. Even though that remains to be seen, Fields has definitely shown flashes over the past two weeks of play after leading the Bears’ offense to a combined 62 points in the last eight quarters of football, it is possible that things are finally starting to look up for this Chicago crew.

When it comes to covering the spread this weekend, the Bears will most definitely have to continue to score points, especially with the Bears’ defense starting to show cracks in their armor. After allowing only 14 points against the Patriots on Monday Night Football, Chicago was torched for 49 points by the Cowboys a week ago in a loss. When the dust settled, Dallas punched Chicago in the mouth with a whopping seven total touchdowns on the day. As a whole, the Bears have showcased that they can play well on the defensive side of the football, but they cannot play like they did against Dallas.

All in all, the outcome of this inter-conference matchup will fall on the shoulders of this running game that will be tasked to make life easier for Fields and the rest of this offense. After amassing a mind-boggling 240 rushing yards while averaging 5.6 yards per carry against a defense like the caliber of the Cowboys, Chicago’s game plan should be to use Montgomery and Herbert plenty while relying on Fields’ legs to extend plays.

Final Dolphins-Bears Prediction & Pick

While there will be a sense of unfamiliarity between two squads that don’t square off with one another often, expect the Bears to keep this one close until late when the Dolphins’ brilliant offense puts Chicago away for good.

Final Dolphins-Bears Prediction & Pick: Dolphins -4.5 (-105)