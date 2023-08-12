We are about to enter the post-Aaron Rodgers era as the Green Bay Packers look to move on without him. We are here to share our NFL odds series and make some Packers betting specials for the 2023 season as we predict which bets hit.

Rodgers is gone, as the Packers traded him to the New York Jets. Now, the offense will revolve around Jordan Love, Aaron Jones, and Christan Watson. Can these three deliver any magic? We are here to share our bets.

Here are the Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers Odds

Green Bay Packers to beat Chicago Bears On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season: +220

Green Bay Packers to score +1 Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +280

Jordan Love To Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular season: +380

Christian Watson To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +550

Jordan Love To Score 5+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +700

Green Bay Packers To Reach NFC Championship Game: +950

Aaron Jones To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season: +2000

Can The Packers Sweep the Bears in 2023?

The Packers have swept the Bears 11 times since 2008. Moreover, they are 25-4 (including playoffs). But that was with Rodgers. Now, Love takes over. It might be slightly more difficult to sweep the Bears this season, especially if Justin Fields improves.

Will The Packers Score +1 Touchdown in Every Regular Season Game?

The Packers will be a completely different team. Now, Love gets to show what he can do. But can he deliver on offense? The Pittsburgh Steelers will be the toughest test on their schedule. However, every defense will be either average or worse, according to last year's results. The Packers still have elite playmakers on their team.

Can Love Pass for 30+ Touchdowns?

Love threw eight touchdowns and six interceptions in his first season in college in 2017. Then, he tossed 32 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2018. Love also tossed 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 2019. Significantly, Rodgers passed for 28 touchdowns in his first year as a starter in 2008 after sitting behind Brett Favre for three years. Will history repeat itself? Instead, look for Love to pass for 20 touchdowns, which seems more reasonable.

Will Watson Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns

But Watson can help Love get close to the mark. Significantly, he caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven scores in 2022. Watson will have chances to take advantage after Allen Lazard departed for the Jets. Additionally, only Romeo Doubs is his competition for serious targets. There will be chances to score.

Can Love Rush for 5+ Touchdowns?

Love rushed for two touchdowns in 2017 at Utah State. Then, he ran for seven in 2018. Love did not score a rushing touchdown in 2019. Ultimately, he has the ability to rush for a score. But Love might try to formulate into a more traditional passer. Thus, he might run for two or three touchdowns. Love can run, but he is not Jalen Hurts or Lamar Jackson. Hence, there is no predicting if he can reach the mark.

Will The Packers Reach the NFC Championship Game?

The Packers reached the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020. However, that team is long gone. The NFC is not as strong as the AFC. Regardless, there are some elite teams in the way. The San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys will all be tough to get past. Significantly, they won't have to play any of these teams in the regular season. It could pave an easier path to the playoffs since they are playing on a third-place schedule.

But the Packers will have some competition within their division. Namely, the Detroit Lions swept them last season when Rodgers was on their team. Imagine what they will do with Love at quarterback. Thus, it might be more challenging for the Packers to get to the playoffs. They also must deal with the Minnesota Vikings, who always give them trouble. Likewise, the Chicago Bears will not be easy to beat. The Packers also have dates with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and New York Giants.

Can Jones Rush for 10+ Touchdowns?

Why are the odds for this so high? Jones is still 28 years old and more than capable of exploding on offense. Remember, he exploded for 16 scores in 2019. Jones also had nine touchdowns in 2020. Unfortunately, the last few seasons have not gone well for him. Jones had four touchdowns in 2021 and two scores in 2022. Therefore, the oddsmakers don't believe he can do well.

Final Packers Betting Specials

There is only one bet I am incredibly confident in. Therefore, look for the Packers to get a touchdown in every game. Watson will come close but fall short of 10 scores. Consequently, Jones will also fall short unless AJ Dillon suffers an injury.

Final Packers Betting Specials: Green Bay Packers to score +1 Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +280