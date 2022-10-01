NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022

Two of the more surprising teams from last weekend will face off on the gridiron as the Jacksonville Jaguars will make the trip to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It is time to take a look at our NFL odds series, where our Jaguars-Eagles prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.

Coming into their Week 3 matchup in Los Angeles against the Chargers, no one could’ve predicted the outcome that would’ve taken place within the City of Stars other than the Jaguars themselves. Through their first three games, Jacksonville has displayed a sense of Moxy that lacked all of last season. Now with the chance to beat an Eagles team that has looked like contenders thus far, Jacksonville can officially put the rest of the league on notice with a win on Sunday.

Fly, Eagles, fly! After clowning the Commanders by a score of 24-8 out on the road, the Eagles will return home with more confidence than Michael Myers on Halloween. With a mediocre NFC East in 2022, it appears that Philly definitely has what it takes to bring home their first division title since the 2019 season. Buckle up Eagles faithful, Philadelphia may be the real deal!

Here are the Jaguars-Eagles NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Eagles Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +6.5 (-106)

Philadelphia Eagles: -6.5 (-114)

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

It seems like an eternity ago that the Jaguars were faced with adversity almost on a daily basis when former coach Urban Meyer was on a mission to embarrass himself at the professional football level as much as possible. Only a year later, it seems the Jags may have found their guy in former Super Bowl Champion head coach with the Eagles, Doug Pederson.

Even though Eagles fans are known to be vocal about their displeasure, it is hard to imagine that the faithful fans in Philly don’t give Pederson a round of applause for all that he’s accomplished for that franchise. Now trying to make history with Jacksonville, Pederson will be equipped with a surplus of weapons both offensively and defensively to give the Jaguars the edge in this one.

For starters, Jacksonville can cover the spread by making QB Trevor Lawrence comfortable in the pocket and giving him time to find his open receivers. With the emergence of wideouts Zay Jones and Christian Kirk, the former number-one overall pick has looked like he is ready to take that next step as a future star quarterback in the league. Not to mention, but running back James Robinson is carrying the football like a man possessed as he has rushed for 230 yards and has found pay dirt three times already.

Plus, this defense is better than advertised and has a ton of young bucks making plays. Even more impressively, the Jags are only allowing 55 rushing yards per game and will ultimately be in for their biggest test of the year with the Eagles’ ability to run the ball. It will be vital for the Jags to find a way to slow down Philadelphia’s high-flying attack.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread

It is hard to argue that the Eagles haven’t looked like one of the league’s most formidable teams almost a month into regular season play. A big part of why Philadelphia has been so dominant on the gridiron has been because of Jalen Hurts MVP level of play.

Throughout the offseason, there were rumors that QB Jalen Hurts was working relentlessly to improve his accuracy as a passer. In his first three games, it appears that Hurts has made the stride of being a true dual-threat quarterback. Without a doubt, possessing a stellar quarterback at any level of football can help send even the lowest of teams up to the cream of the crop. If Hurts can continue his electrifying play, then Philadelphia could cover the touchdown spread at home and even be a dark horse contender in the NFC.

Furthermore, Philadelphia’s offense has taken a big leap with the addition of former Titan pass-catcher in A.J. Brown, who has quickly become one of Hurts’ favorite targets in the passing game. If Jacksonville shows that they aren’t capable of slowing down the former Ole Miss standout, then the Jags may be in for a long day.

On the defensive side of the ball, this Eagles secondary is coming off a dominating performance after stymieing Carson Wentz a week ago. Coming into last week’s matchup, Wentz had been putting up great numbers until he faced off with names like Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson put the clamps on Washington. Don’t be surprised if the Eagles do the same with another hot quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.

Final Jaguars-Eagles Prediction & Pick

At first glance, both sides enter Sunday’s showdown atop their divisions. Even though the Jags are much improved this season, they won’t have enough in the tank to slow down the Eagles and keep pace which should be a hostile atmosphere in Philadelphia. The Eagles continue to soar and will move to 4-0 with a spread-covering victory on Sunday.

Final Jaguars-Eagles Prediction & Pick: Eagles -6.5 (-114)