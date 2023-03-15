Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Aaron Rodgers is heading to the New York Jets after confirming his desire to leave the Green Bay Packers and move to the Big Apple. Naturally, acquiring one of the best QBs in NFL history gave a huge boost to the Jets’ title odds.

According to the latest updates, the Jets are now at +1500 to win the Super Bowl, which puts them among the top six teams who are favored to win it all this 2023 season, per FanDuel. The team has similar odds as the Dallas Cowboys, though it’s worth noting that it’s only a slight improvement to their previous odds. They were at +1600 before.

Still, that is a good sign for the Jets, who failed to make it to the playoffs last season despite a hot start to the year. The team ended up collapsing in the second half of the year and lost six straight to fall to the bottom of the AFC East.

For what it’s worth, many already expected the Jets to land Aaron Rodgers after their pursuit of the QB in recent weeks was revealed. It resulted to plenty of fans placing their bets on New York to win the Super Bowl. On March 7, 220 bets were placed on New York, while every other team just got 71 in total.

The Jets and Packers have yet to make the trade official, and the finer details have yet to be revealed. But as of now, the expectation is Rodgers is done in Green Bay and is headed to New York.