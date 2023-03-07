As the New York Jets continue their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, more and more fans are starting to believe they can become Super Bowl contenders in the 2023 season. So much so that many New York faithful are even putting their money on the team to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Big Apple.

The Jets are reportedly in talks with the Green Bay Packers for a potential Rodgers trade. The QB even reportedly received permission from Green Bay to talk with the New York franchise, with a contingent from the Jets set to fly out to meet with the four-time MVP.

Amid the news of the Jets’ desire to trade for Rodgers and the increasing possibility the it could happen sooner rather than later, the 2023 Super Bowl bets on the team also saw a massive surge. On Tuesday, 220 bets were placed on New York to win Super Bowl LVIII, while every other team got just 71 bets, per Max Meyer of Caesars Sports.

Since the Jets have yet to really acquire Rodgers, their odds to win the Super Bowl are at +1600, per FanDuel. However, those odds are expected to improve if they were to actually pull off a deal for the NFL icon.

Of course it all depends if New York can do it. If not, it’s unlikely the Jets will be able to go toe-to-toe with some of the top dogs in the league that could also improve this offseason.

Sure enough, those who have already placed their money on the Jets are hoping for the best.