Published November 19, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The New York Jets will travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Gillette Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Patriots prediction and pick, laid out below.

New York has gone 6-3 this season, second place in a loaded AFC East. The Jets have won five of their last six games, highlighted by victories over division rivals Miami and Buffalo. The lone loss in that stretch came at home against these same Patriots, setting up a thrilling revenge game.

New England is clinging to contention at 5-4, last place in the AFC East. Head coach Bill Belichick has navigated a cloudy quarterback situation to keep his team in the playoff conversation as we enter the season’s second half. Coming off a bye, New England enters this one on a two-game winning streak.

Here are the Jets-Patriots NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Patriots Odds

New York Jets: +3.5 (-115)

New England Patriots: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 37.5 (-112)

Under: 37.5 (-108)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Zach Wilson has raised a ton of alarm outside of the organization, as his issues from last season seem to have carried over to year two. Wilson has completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 1,202 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Joe Flacco has tossed five touchdowns and three interceptions in his time replacing an injured Wilson. Wilson has also rushed for a touchdown. Michael Carter has taken over running back duties with Breece Hall out for the season. Carter has rushed for 330 yards and three touchdowns. New York has totaled 1,044 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as a team.

Rookie Garrett Wilson has been a great option at receiver, leading the team with 42 catches for 521 yards, and hauling in two touchdowns. Tyler Conklin leads the team with three touchdown catches. Elijah Moore has been nearly nonexistent, but will now line up in the slot with hopes of getting him more action. New York has averaged 21.8 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

Defense has been the story for the Jets, ranking 10th in the league by allowing 19.6 points per game. Quinnen Williams has come into his own, leading the team with seven sacks. New York has totaled 26 sacks as a team, while New England has allowed 22. New England throws a ton of interceptions, and this New York secondary is dangerous.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

Mac Jones is back at quarterback for New England, completing 66.1 percent of his passes for 1,140 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jones has also rushed for a touchdown. Rhamondre Stevenson leads the team with 618 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Damien Harris has added three rushing touchdowns. New England has rushed for 1,055 yards and nine touchdowns. Jakobi Meyers leads the team with 457 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Six other Patriots have recorded one touchdown catch each. New England has been solid offensively, ranking 14th in the league with 22.6 points per game.

The defense has taken a step forward for New England, ranking sixth in the league with 18.4 points allowed per game. New England terrorized Wilson in the last matchup, and that formula will once again prove successful. New England’s 32 sacks and 11 interceptions are a huge warning sign for Wilson.

Final Jets-Patriots Prediction & Pick

Last game’s total was 39, so the over/under makes sense. Belichick’s reign of dominance over New York rolls on.

Final Jets-Patriots Prediction & Pick: New England -3.5 (-105), over 37.5 (-112)