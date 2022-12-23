By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Detroit Lions will travel to take on the Carolina Panthers in a Christmas Eve afternoon NFL matchup at Bank of America Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Lions-Panthers prediction and pick, laid out below.

Detroit has come out of nowhere to even their record at 7-7, second place in the NFC North on the back of six wins in their last seven games. Head coach Dan Campbell has done arguably the best coaching job in the league this season. With their momentum, the playoffs are a strong possibility.

Carolina has cycled through two coaches, going 5-9 this season to find themselves in second place in the awful NFC South division. After firing Matt Rhule, Steve Wilks has gone 4-5 to inexplicably bring the team to the brink of the playoffs.

Here are the Lions-Panthers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Panthers Odds

Detroit Lions: -2.5 (-115)

Carolina Panthers: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

Jared Goff has played some of the best football of his career, completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,604 yards with 23 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Jamaal Williams has dominated on the ground, leading the team with 839 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. D’Andre Swift is the second-leading rusher at 427 yards and four touchdowns. Detroit has rushed for 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns as a team. Carolina has allowed 1,830 rushing yards to their opponents.

Leading receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has totaled 974 yards and six touchdowns, while Khalif Raymond is second with 454 yards but no touchdowns. DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds are tied for second with three touchdown catches each. Carolina has allowed over 3,000 yards to their opponents. Detroit’s potent offense has averaged 26.4 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

Detroit’s defense has struggled to keep their opponents off the scoreboard, allowing 26.0 points per game, the second-highest total in the league. Rookie Aidan Hutchinson has been out of this world, registering seven sacks and two interceptions. Detroit has sacked their opponents 30 times, while Carolina has allowed 32 sacks.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

Sam Darnold has gone 2-1 as a starter this season, the third different Panther to take reps under center. Most importantly, Darnold has not thrown an interception this season. Darnold has thrown for 509 yards with three touchdowns. On the ground, Darnold has also rushed for a touchdown. On the ground, D’Onta Foreman has taken the reigns with the Christian McCaffrey trade, rushing for 646 yards and four touchdowns. Carolina has rushed for 1,645 yards and 13 touchdowns as a team, while Detroit has struggled to put together a run defense.

DJ Moore leads the team with 678 receiving yards and five touchdowns, a favorite of any quarterback for Carolina. Tight end Tommy Tremble is the only other Panther with multiple touchdown catches, hauling in two. Carolina has averaged 19.7 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Carolina’s defense has been solid, allowing 22.4 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league. Brian Burns has terrorized opposing offensive lines, with 10.5 sacks, while the Panthers have totaled 29 as a team. Detroit has protected their quarterbacks well, allowing just 19 sacks. Carolina has intercepted 10 passes as a team, and Goff has a past with turnover issues.

Final Lions-Panthers Prediction & Pick

Detroit’s offense is so good, even good enough to make up for a pretty mediocre defense. Expect a ton of points.

Final Lions-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Detroit -2.5 (-115), over 43.5 (-110)