The Minnesota Vikings are entering the 2023 season with high expectations. They have a talented roster that is capable of making a deep playoff run. The Vikings’ offense is led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is coming off a fantastic year in 2022. However, he has a good supporting cast, including wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, and running back Alexander Mattison to really take this offense to the next level.

The Vikings’ defense is also improved in 2023. They added some key players in free agency, including top free agent cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. who played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings have the potential to be a very good team in 2023. However, they will need to answer some of these key questions if they want to reach their full potential.

Here are the NFL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Minnesota Vikings Betting Specials

Minnesota Vikings to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +100

Minnesota Vikings To Reach NFC Championship Game: +430

Minnesota Vikings to score 1+ Passing Touchdown in every Regular Season Game: +750

The Minnesota Vikings have a high-powered offense that is capable of scoring points in bunches. They have a strong running game, led by Alexander Mattison and a talented passing attack, led by Kirk Cousins. In 2022, the Vikings scored 39 touchdowns in 17 games, an average of 2.3 touchdowns per game. They also averaged 25.4 points per game, which was good for 12th in the NFL.

It’s Alexander Mattison’s time to shine as the new leadback for the Minnesota Vikings. When given the reigns in Dalvin Cook’s absence he has looked remarkable and this is the right time to let him shine. His ability to make defenders miss as well as run them over and catching the ball out of the backfield makes him one of the dangerous threats on this offense.

Also, having one of the best passing games in the leagues helps a ton as well. Cousins arguably had his best season last year and will be looking to do one better with the receiving corps the Vikings have given him at his disposal. With Justin Jefferson the Offensive Player Of The Year last year, first-round rookie Jordan Addison, and second year with TJ Hockenson we can only expect this offense to get even better, making it almost a sure thing that they will score 1+ touchdown in each regular season game this year.

The Minnesota Vikings are a team on the rise. They have a talented roster that is capable of making a deep playoff run. In 2023, the Vikings finished with a 13-4 record and made the playoffs as the 3rd seed in the playoffs. They lost to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round, but they showed that they are a team to be reckoned with.

They have a high-powered offense that will take them far this year like they did last season. The Vikings have one of the best offenses in the NFL. They have a strong running game, led by Alexander Mattison, and a talented passing attack, led by Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson with late 2022 addition TJ Hockenson, and 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison.

They have a good head coach that really has the potential to be one of the premier coaches in the NFL for years to come. Kevin O’Connell is a rising star in the NFL coaching ranks. He is a good offensive mind and he has a good rapport with his players. It just boils down to the Vikings taking that next step on defense to help them close out games a lot easier than they did last season, if that can happen then the Vikings have a great chance of making the NFC Championship and possibly winning it all.

The Minnesota Vikings have a high-powered passing attack that is capable of scoring points in bunches. They have a talented quarterback in Kirk Cousins, and they have a group of receivers who can make plays such as the Offensive Player Of The Year Justin Jefferson, 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison, and TJ Hockenson.

In 2022, the Vikings scored 39 passing touchdowns in 17 games, an average of 2.3 passing touchdowns per game. They also averaged 25.4 points per game, which was good for 12th in the NFL. Kirk Cousins has been a solid quarterback ever since getting the starting job in Washington before he made the move to Minnesota. He is not a flashy quarterback, but he is efficient and makes good decisions with the football. He also has a good arm and can make all the throws.

The Vikings have one of the best offensive lines in football. They have a mix of experienced veterans and young players who are coming into their own. The offensive line will be able to protect Cousins and give their receivers time to get open which will be key for Cousins to have a great season this year and to be able to pass for 1+ touchdowns each and every regular season game this season.