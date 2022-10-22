NFL Odds: Packers vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022

The Green Bay Packers will travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders in an NFL Sunday matchup at FedEx Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Packers-Commanders prediction and pick, laid out below.

Green Bay has fallen to a 3-3 record, losing two straight to the New York Giants and New York Jets. Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers are seemingly on an island here, as the receiving corps around Rodgers leaves a lot to be desired. If Green Bay is to be a playoff team, a win here would prove impactful by the end of the season.

Washington has been mired in scandal since the offseason, and now owner Dan Snyder once again finds himself in the news for all the wrong reasons. On the field, Washington is 2-4, snapping a four-game losing streak in an ugly 12-7 victory over Chicago in their last game.

Here are the Packers-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Commanders Odds

Green Bay Packers: -4.5 (-115)

Washington Commanders: +4.5 (-105)

Over: 41.5 (-105)

Under: 41.5 (-115)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

Aaron Rodgers is no longer vintage Aaron Rodgers, but this version is still a good quarterback. Rodgers has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,403 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Aaron Jones leads the team with 409 rushing yards, adding a touchdown on the ground. AJ Dillon has formed a strong duo with Jones, rushing for 286 yards and a touchdown. Christian Watson has also added a touchdown on the ground. Green Bay has rushed for 734 yards but only three touchdowns this season. Robert Tonyan leads the team with 27 catches, totaling 219 yards and a touchdown. Allen Lazard leads the team with 285 receiving yards and four touchdowns, hauling in twenty catches. Romeo Dobbs ranks second with 26 catches and two touchdowns. Jones has also caught a touchdown pass. Green Bay ranks 24th in the league scoring just 17.8 points per game.

Green Bay is allowing 20.5 points per game, ranking fifteenth in the league. De’Vondre Campbell leads the team with 49 tackles, including three for a loss. Green Bay’s pass rush is scary, sacking opponents fourteen times. Rashan Gary leads the team with six sacks and seven tackles for loss. Jaire Alexander has intercepted Green Bay’s lone pass this season.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread

Carson Wentz is set to miss at least a month after undergoing surgery on a broken finger. Wentz was able to finish his last game, but the starting duties will be handed to Taylor Heinicke instead. Heinicke started fifteen games last season, throwing for 3,419 yards and twenty touchdowns. Antonio Gibson leads the team with 214 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Rookie Brian Robinson, the feelgood story of the season, returned to rush for 82 yards and a touchdown in two games this season. Curtis Samuel leads the team with 34 catches, totaling 287 yards and two touchdowns. Terry McLaurin leads the team with 367 receiving yards, scoring one touchdown. Rookie Jahan Dotson leads the team with four touchdown catches. Washington is averaging 17 points per game, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington’s defense has been okay, surrendering 22.5 points per game, which ranks eighteenth in the league. Cole Holcomb leads the team with 60 tackles, including one for loss. Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne lead the team with three and a half sacks each, while Washington has totaled nineteen sacks. Darrick Forrest and Allen have each intercepted a pass.

Final Packers-Commanders Prediction & Pick

No Carson Wentz and a vindictive Aaron Rodgers should punch the ticket for Green Bay in this one.

Final Packers-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Green Bay -4.5 (-115), over 41.5 (-105)