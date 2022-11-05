NFL Odds: Packers vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

It is one of the oldest rivalries in sports as the Green Bay Packers face off with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Packers-Lions prediction and pick.

The Packers have lost four in a row after losing 27-17 to the Buffalo Bills last weekend. It is the first time they have lost four in a row since 2016 and also the first time they have lost over four games with Matt LaFleur as head coach. Significantly, Aaron Rodgers completed 19 of 30 passes for 203 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Aaron Jones rushed 20 times for 143 yards, and A.J. Dillon added 10 rushes for 54 yards. Also, Romeo Doubs caught four passes for 62 yards and a score. The Packers went 6 for 12 on third downs and 0 for 2 on fourth downs. However, they also committed eight penalties, which hindered their offensive efforts.

The Lions lost 31-27 to the Miami Dolphins at home. Jared Goff completed 27 of his 37 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Jamaal Williams rushed 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns on a 5.3 yards-per-carry rate. Kalif Raymond caught three passes for 76 yards, while Amon-Ra St. Brown added seven catches for 69 yards. Likewise, running back D’Andre Swift caught five catches for 27 yards.

The Packers lead the all-time series 103-73-7. However, Green Bay is 5-5 over the previous 10 games against Detroit. The Packers are also 2-3 over the past five games at Ford Field. Significantly, the Packers lost 37-30 last year but rested some players as they prepared for the playoffs.

Rodgers is 18-6 against the Lions. Also, he is 8-4 in 12 games at Ford Field but 2-2 over the past four games in Detroit. Aaron Jones has rushed 98 times for 503 yards and seven touchdowns over seven games against the Lions. Subsequently, he has rushed over 100 yards twice and scored four total touchdowns (one rushing and three receiving) in a big win at Lambeau Field last season.

Here are the Packers-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Packers-Lions Odds

Green Bay Packers: -3.5 (-114)

Detroit Lions: +3.5 (-106)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

The Packers are in a tailspin. Ultimately, they have lost three of their four games against teams they were favored to beat. They must stop the bleeding quickly, or else their season will end soon.

Rodgers has a quarterback rating of 94.5 with a completion percentage of 66.4. Also, he has thrown for 1,800 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Jones has rushed 98 times for 575 yards and just one touchdown while catching 30 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, he has also lost three fumbles. Dillon has rushed 87 times for 355 yards and one touchdown while catching 14 passes for 89 yards. However, he, too, has struggled to get into the endzone this season.

Allen Lazard leads the Packers with 26 receptions for 340 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, Doubs has caught 30 catches for 296 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Robert Tonyan has caught 35 passes for a touchdown.

The defense has remained steady but not spectacular. Rashan Gary has 19 solo tackles and six sacks. Additionally, Jaire Alexander has 15 solo tackles and two interceptions. De’vondre Campbell has 38 solo tackles and one interception. Subsequently, the Packers are 16th in points allowed per game.

The Packers will cover the spread if they can generate scoring opportunities. Additionally, they must stop the potent Lions’ attack and discover how to stall them.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The Lions are a terrible team. However, their offense is exemplary, and they remain a threat to score at any given moment. Goff has a quarterback rating of 93.2 with a completion percentage of 63.9. Also, he has thrown 1904 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Williams has rushed 102 times for 464 yards and eight touchdowns. Additionally, Swift has rushed 32 times for 237 yards and a touchdown through four games. He is questionable for this Sunday’s game. Josh Reynolds has 26 receptions for 357 yards and two touchdowns. Likewise, he is questionable for this Sunday’s game. St. Brown has caught 35 catches for 344 yards and three touchdowns., Now, he looks to keep up the production.

The defense is atrocious. Ultimately, they rank 32nd in points allowed per game. One of the bright spots is Jeff Okudah, who has 36 solo tackles. Otherwise, no one on this defense has made much of an impact.

The Lions will cover the spread if they can actually play decent on defense. Significantly, they must stop Rodgers and build a lead early.

Final Packers-Lions Prediction & Pick

The Packers should win this game based on the fact they have lost four in a row and are too talented to keep losing. However, the Lions play them tough and could make this a good game, and ultimately will keep it close.

Final Packers-Lions Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions: +3.5 (-106)