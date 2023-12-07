The NFL odds for the Patriots-Steelers over/under on Thursday night in Week 14 are getting close to the lowest since 1993.

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers face off on Thursday Night Football in Week 14 in what should be an incredibly ugly offensive game. How do we know this? Because the NFL odds on the Patriots-Steelers over/under is hovering at or below any number we’ve seen this century. And unlike most other times over/unders dip to near-historic lows, bad weather is not involved.

The Patriots-Steelers over/under dropped to 29.5 this week ahead of their Week 14 “clash” on Thursday night, ESPN reported on Thursday. This would have been the lowest NFL odds on an over/under since 1993 when the Patriots played the Indianapolis Colts in freezing temperatures and 23 mph winds in 1993. That over/under was 28 (and the Pats won 38-0).

The 2006 playoffs was the last time NFL over/under odds dropped to 30 for a game. That was a playoff game between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers. That game didn’t feature any weather issues either, and the teams crushed the over with the Panthers winning 29-21.

This Patriots-Steelers over/under is based on the fact that the Steelers have scored just 36 points in their last three games, and now backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is in for injured starter Kenny Pickett. The Patriots offense is even worse, though, putting up just 13 points in their last three with a combination of Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe under center.

Additionally, the Steelers and Patriots defense rank sixth and 15th, respectively, in points allowed this season.

Maybe the most ironic thing about the Patriots-Steelers near-historic NFL odds in Week 14 is that this isn’t the only game with an incredibly low over/under this week. The Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns game, which should have wind and rain issues and may feature CJ Beathard vs. Joe Flacco at QB, has an over/under of just 30.5 as of Thursday.