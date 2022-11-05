NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at TIAA Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Raiders-Jaguars prediction and pick, laid out below.

Las Vegas has struggled to a 2-5 record this season in the first year under head coach Josh McDaniels. An embarrassing 24-0 loss to New Orleans helped this team reach a new low last week. Things do not seem to be turning around anytime soon for the Raiders.

Jacksonville has been a dumpster fire of late, but a 2-6 record this season does offer a bit of optimism. Doug Pederson is the perfect opposite of the disaster that was Urban Meyer. The former Super Bowl-winning coach will need some patience as this team works through their rebuild.

Here are the Raiders-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Jaguars Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: -2.5 (-108)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +2.5 (-112)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

Derek Carr is not to blame for the team’s struggles, completing 62.9 percent of his passes for 1,621 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Josh Jacobs is on the shortlist of best running backs in the league, leading the team with 676 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Las Vegas has totaled 809 rushing yards with six touchdowns as a team. Davante Adams has enjoyed a great season reuniting with his college quarterback, leading the team with 38 catches for 512 yards and five touchdowns. Mack Hollins is second with 381 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Las Vegas has scored 23.3 points per game, which ranks twelfth in the league.

Defense has been a struggle for Las Vegas, ranking 25th in the league by allowing 24.9 points per game to opponents. Divine Deablo leads the team with 73 tackles, including one for a loss. Maxx Crosby is a feared pass rusher, leading the team with six quarterback takedowns. Las Vegas has struggled to garner a consistent pass rush, totaling just nine sacks. Duron Harmon leads the team with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

Trevor Lawrence has rebounded from a tough rookie season, completing 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,840 yards with ten touchdowns and six interceptions. Lawrence is also tied for the team lead with three rushing touchdowns. Travis Etienne leads the team with 571 rushing yards, adding two touchdowns. James Robinson was traded away at the deadline, establishing Etienne as the lead back. Christian Kirk leads the team with 35 catches for 498 yards and four touchdowns. Jamal Agnew has only caught seven passes, but two of those have gone for touchdowns. Evan Engram may have rejuvenated his career in Jacksonville, ranking second on the team with 330 receiving yards. Jacksonville has scored 21.5 points per game, which ranks 20th in the league.

Jacksonville’s defense has been better, with their 19.8 points allowed per game ranking tenth in the league. Foyesade Oluokun leads the team with 79 tackles, including six for a loss and one sack. Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot lead the team with three sacks apiece. Jacksonville has totaled fourteen sacks as a team. Jacksonville has totaled eight interceptions on the season, with three players tied for the lead with two each. Andre Cisco has returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown.

Final Raiders-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

Do yourself a favor and make some other plans for this time on Sunday.

Final Raiders-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville +2.5 (-112), over 47.5 (-110)