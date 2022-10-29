NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at the Caesars Superdome. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Raiders-Saints prediction and pick, laid out below.

Las Vegas has struggled to a 2-4 record under new head coach Josh McDaniels. McDaniels has not been a head coach since 2010, and some of that rust is showing. More than that, this team is surprisingly thin, and injuries are to blame for the poor record.

New Orleans also has a new head coach in Dennis Allen, and have struggled to a 2-5 record. Allen has not been a head coach since 2014 when he captained the Raiders to an 0-4 record before being fired. Allen’s offense has been solid, but the defense’s struggles have put this team in a hole.

Here are the Raiders-Saints NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Raiders-Saints Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: -1.5 (-105)

New Orleans Saints: +1.5 (-115)

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

Derek Carr still is a good option for this team at quarterback, completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,520 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Josh Jacobs has been otherworldly this season, leading the team with 633 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Jacobs has totaled over 80 percent of the team’s rushing yards and has accounted for all their rushing touchdowns. Davante Adams has reunited with his college quarterback and leads the team with 37 catches for 509 yards and five touchdowns. Mack Hollins is second with 317 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Las Vegas has scored 27.2 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

Las Vegas’ defense has struggled, ranking 26th in points allowed at 25.0 per game. Divine Deablo leads the team with 59 tackles, one going for a loss. Las Vegas has totaled nine sacks, led by six from Maxx Crosby. Crosby has accumulated eleven tackles for a loss and eleven quarterback hits. Dumon Harmon leads the team with two interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and Amik Robertson has intercepted one. Robertson has scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

When Jameis Winston went down with an injury, Andy Dalton stepped in to lead the offense. Now, Winston is back, but Dalton will continue as the starter. Dalton has completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 946 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Alvin Kamara leads the team with 351 rushing yards but has not found the endzone this season. Taysom Hill has scored five rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. Rookie Chris Olave leads the team with 32 catches for 495 yards, hauling in two touchdowns. Michael Thomas leads the team with three receiving touchdowns, but his status for Sunday is uncertain. New Orleans ranks seventh in scoring at 25.0 points per game.

Defense has been an issue in New Orleans, as their 28.6 points per game to opponents ranks 31st in the league. Pete Werner leads the team with 60 tackles and two forced fumbles, totaling three tackles for a loss. Demario Davis leads the team with five sacks and Cameron Jordan is second with four and a half. New Orleans has totaled fifteen sacks. Tyrann Mathieu has intercepted the team’s only pass.

Final Raiders-Saints Prediction & Pick

Two bad defenses and high-scoring offenses makes for a fun game. New Orleans as an underdog at home confuses me a bit.

Final Raiders-Saints Prediction & Pick: New Orleans +1.5 (-115), over 49.5 (-110)