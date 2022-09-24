NFL Odds: Rams vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022

The Los Angeles Rams head to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West showdown at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It’s time to look at our NFL odds series by making a Rams-Cardinals prediction and pick.

The Rams are coming off a 31-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Matthew Stafford completed 27 of his 36 passes for 272 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Additionally, the Rams got some rushing from Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers. Henderson rushed 10 times for 47 yards with a touchdown, and Akers rushed 15 times for 44 yards. Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp caught 11 passes for 108 yards with two touchdowns, while Allen Robinson caught four for 53 yards. Tyler Higbee added seven receptions for 71 yards.

The Cardinals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 29-23 in an overtime win in Sin City, where they rallied from a 20-0 deficit. Kyler Murray completed 31 of his 49 passes for 277 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Also, he rushed five times for 28 yards and a touchdown. Darrel Williams rushed eight times for 59 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, tight end Zach Ertz caught eight passes for 75 yards, while Marquise Brown caught six for 68 yards.

The Rams destroyed the Cardinals 34-11 in the wildcard playoff game last season. Now, Arizona hopes to end a seven-game winless streak in games against the Rams in matches played in Glendale. The Rams are 9-1 in the previous 10 regular season games against the Cards. The one win came last season in a game where the Cards pressured Stafford and forced the Rams into making mistakes.

Here are the Rams-Cardinals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Cardinals Odds

Los Angeles Rams: -3.5 (-110)

Arizona Cardinals: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams have had a mixed start to the season. However, their offense remains potent, and Stafford and Kupp are at the heart of this offense.

Stafford has a passer rating of 80.7 with 512 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions over two games. However, he faced the Cards twice in the regular season last year and threw for five touchdowns and one interception over two games. Stafford completed 23 of his 30 passes for 287 yards, three touchdowns, and no interception in the battle in Glendale. Additionally, Kupp caught 13 passes for 123 yards in that victory.

Kupp is off to the best start, catching 24 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns over two games. Additionally, Robinson has contributed with five receptions on 65 yards and a touchdown, most of those stats occurring last weekend.

The Rams still have the best defensive player on the planet. Aaron Donald has two solo tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery. Additionally, the Rams have greatness in the secondary in Jalen Ramsey. he has eight solo tackles and an interception.

The Rams will cover the spread if Stafford limits mistakes and Kupp stays hot. Additionally, the Rams could use some burst from their running game. Neither Henderson nor Akers have produced well. Likewise, the defense must play better. Los Angeles has not hit its full potential yet.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Murray is the offense, and everything flows through him. Moreover, when he is on fire, everything goes well. When he struggles, it does not go so well. Murray has a passer rating of 85.9 with three touchdowns and one interception while also rushing 10 times for 57 yards and a touchdown. Last season, he excelled in the game at Sofi, completing 24 of his 32 passes for 268 yards with two passing touchdowns. However, it did not go as well at home. Murray completed 32 of his 49 passes for no touchdowns and two interceptions in the home game against the Rams.

A.J. Green excelled in both games last season. Green caught five passes for 67 yards in the game at Sofi Stadium. Meanwhile, he caught seven passes for 102 yards in the loss at home. But the Cards need more than Murray and Green. Likewise, they need their running backs to get the job done. The Cards combined for 216 yards rushing in the win in LA last year. Similarly, a majority of that production came from their running backs.

The Cards must find ways to stop the explosive Los Angeles offense. Moreover, they must stop Kupp. The Cardinals will cover the spread if Murray can run the offense efficiently and get the ball to the best players. Additionally, Arizona must force Los Angeles into making mistakes.

Final Rams-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

The Cards are not impressive right now, and neither are the Rams. However, the Rams have dominated this series recently, and it should continue here. Expect the Rams to win this game by one score, barely covering the spread.

Final Rams-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Rams: -3.5 (-110)